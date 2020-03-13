Increased dollar demand saw the Uganda shilling edge lower against the U.S. unit on Thursday.
Markets

Dollar gains amid markets discontent with European Central Bank

EABW EditorComment(1)

Increased dollar demand saw the Uganda shilling edge lower against the U.S. unit on Thursday.

The home unit was down 5 shillings, with the USDUGX currency pair closing the day at the upper range of the recently established 3705/3725 farrow, on the back of increased activity on the foreign currency demand counter.

We see competing forces taking centre stage in the local FX market, limiting the movement of the local unit against the greenback within familiar ranges.

The dollar was the star of the day on Thursday gaining sharply against a basket of currencies following markets discontent with European Central Bank stimulus measures.

Introduction of $ 1.5 trillion repo operations by Federal Reserve of New York with $ 500bn 3-month repo operation offered on Thursday further supported dollar strength.

The single currency weakened against the dollar after the unveiling of the stimulus package rolled out by the ECB.

As part of the measures, ECB will provide banks with loans at a rate as low as -0.75% and increase bond purchases by €120 BN this year. The interest rate and deposit rate remained unchanged at 0% and -0.5% respectively.

Amid broad risk aversion, due to the coronavirus (COVID19) woes, cable marked its worst one-day loss against the dollar since July 2016 to trade near the lowest level in five months.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

The tide continued to turn in the Uganda Shilling’s favour during Friday’s trading session as a result of increased foreign currency inflows from commodity exporters.
Markets

Shilling begins Wednesday on downward path against dollar

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling began the day on a downward path against the U.S dollar on the back of increased dollar demand. Early morning dollar demand from interbank players’ outweighed activity on the supply counters to push the local unit higher, and close the day quoted within the 3675/3695 bracket. We see the home unit trading […]

Overall market lethargy left the Uganda shilling trading flat against the U.S. currency in Monday’s trading session.
Markets

Pound surges as Farage pledge not to fight Tories

EABW Editor

Overall market lethargy left the Uganda shilling trading flat against the U.S. currency in Monday’s trading session. Fickle dollar supply by corporate players was evenly matched by dearth inactivity on the foreign currency demand counter that left the home unit stuck within the 3685-3705 trough versus the dollar. The USDUGX currency pair looks settled, and […]

The Uganda shilling strengthened against the U.S. dollar as activity on the FX supply counter outmuscled demand in yesterday’s trading session.
Markets

Dollar climbs as safe-havens dive on Trump’s remarks

EABW Editor

The Uganda shilling strengthened against the U.S. dollar as activity on the FX supply counter outmuscled demand in yesterday’s trading session. Corporate dollar sellers made forays into the local foreign exchange market, outpacing waning demand, and pushed the home unit higher by 15 shillings at the closing bell. We see the USDUGX currency pair trading […]