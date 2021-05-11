Djibouti Port Ranked Top in Africa

Djibouti, 10 May – Djibouti has been recognized as the top container port in Africa and 61st globally by the World Bank and IHS Markit’s latest global Container Port Performance Index.

Djibouti’s investment in ports and infrastructure development continues to pay dividends, highlighted by another top performance in global rankings.

Djibouti has been ranked the top port in Africa in the latest global Container Port Performance Index (CPPI), published by the World Bank and IHS Markit.

This latest recognition is a testament to the ongoing improvements in efficiency and productivity of Djibouti’s world-class container port and its key role in strengthening the country’s position as a global trade and logistics hub.

According to the Index, Djibouti and Mombasa ports are the most technically efficient in Eastern and Southern Africa, based on three main variables: the sum of the length of all container and multipurpose berths in the port, the total container terminal area of the port, and the combined capacity of the cranes.

Previous reports have also highlighted that Djibouti is one of only two African countries where ships spend a median time of less than one day in its ports, making it among the most efficient in the world.

The report scores ports against different metrics, making the efficiency ranking comparable around the globe by assessing and standardizing for different ship sizes and container moves per call.

Djibouti’s container terminal, Société de Gestion du Terminal à conteneurs de Doraleh (SGTD), is a key transhipment hub for the East African region.

It is fully connected to the Addis Ababa-Djibouti railway, with 5 trains a day now stopping at the port, and has a throughput capacity of 1.6 million TEU.

Djibouti’s $15 billion investment plan to develop its ports and infrastructure has led to the country making consistent improvements in global rankings on ports and logistics performance.

Djibouti also jumped 44 places in the World Bank’s latest Logistics Performance Index in 2018.