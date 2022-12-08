Djibouti Aims to Be a Green Hydrogen Hub

Renewable Energy developer CWP Global has signed an MoU with the Government of the Republic of Djibouti to create a 10GW renewable energy and green hydrogen hub.

The project will go a long way towards realising the country in the Horn of Africa’s aspirations for cleaner and more security energy supplies.

It should create green jobs and generate exports to fast-emerging markets for low-carbon fuels and industrial production.

CWP Global’s Chairman Mark Crandall said their work with the Ministry for Energy and Natural resources confirm their “alignment and shared vision for a pioneering 10GW renewable energy hub with the capacity to diversify Djibouti’s energy mix, provide secure potable water supplies to local communities, further develop local and regional agriculture, and open the door to emerging international markets for green hydrogen and derivatives, including green ammonia.”

“It is also critical to us that the project is aligned with Djibouti’s vision 2035 economic plan, which prioritises closer cooperation with regional neighbours, including Ethiopia, where’re there is great scope for collaboration on green energy, and an opportunity to build a thriving new commercial hub at the mouth of the Red Sea,” said Crandall.

CWP Global CEO Alex Hewitt said that COP27 showed momentum is building quickly across Africa to pursue massive-scale renewables and green fuel.

“We intend to utilise our experience in developing a leading PtW portfolio over the last five years to move quickly and collaboratively in developing this project in Djibouti, a country blessed with outstanding natural resources and a highly strategic location,” said Hewitt.

Earlier this year the Djibuti Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources also signed a framework agreement with Australian company Fortescue Future Industries (FFI), around the production of green hydrogen from renewable energy at two sites, one in north-Goubet and the other in Obock.

FFI, green energies subsidiary of iron ore company Fortescue Metal Group wants to install two hydrogen and ammonia production units using green energy at the sites.

At the signing of that framework agreement, Djibouti Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Yonis Ali Guedi said the country did not want to miss “the historic moment when green hydrogen, produced with decarbonised electricity, becomes the fuel for the energy transition and that countries which will manage to control the production of this energy will have a considerable advantage.”

Guedi also expressed delight in knowing the port infrastructure for the transport and export of green hydrogen was in the finishing phase.