Dine by night – free entry to Expo 2020 Dubai

Book over 20 participating outlets and entry is free after 20:30

DUBAI,UAE, 17 December 2021 /African Media Agency (AMA)/ – Savor the delights of Expo 2020, by night, with a limited-time offer. Eat at Expo and enjoy free entry when dining or visiting over 20 restaurants and bars at Expo 2020 Dubai, after 20:30.

From 9 December – 7 January simply purchase an Expo 2020 day pass in advance and make a restaurant reservation for the same day on the Expo website. Visitors can then redeem the ticket price from the bill at their chosen outlet.

Expo 2020 truly comes alive at night – so experience the magic and seize the opportunity to try the restaurants on your list or plan a nightlife tour, taking in the highlights of the world’s greatest show and save up to AED 95 off your meal!

Now is the time to fuel your appetite for culture with Expo 2020’s foodie hotspots, including local gems, authentic street food and open-air bars with an epic view.

Plan your visit today to experience concepts including the world’s first African dining hall – Alkebulan, Jubilee Mixology, a rooftop bar with views over Al Wasl Dome and The National, Kutir and ADRIFT Burger Bar by acclaimed Michelin-star rated chefs.

Restaurant Highlights

BARON – Beirut’s favourite neighborhood joint

BARON is a local space, spreading from the inside out; organic in their approach and delivery. Based in Beirut, the team’s background is complex and while they hail from some of the finest dining establishments in the world, they just want to be your favourite, neighbourhood joint. BARON’s menu comes from Beirut’s farmers markets, Tripoli fishing boats, Bekka Valley fields.

More information here BARON | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Cafe Milano, a culinary journey to an Italian way of life

Cafe Milano is effortlessly chic, featuring the Italian passion for beauty, food, social interaction, excellence and gracious hospitality. It conjures a concept that is much more than a mere reference to good food, but also a vision that includes the best of the Italian way of life. In Washington, Abu Dhabi and now Dubai, guests can experience the magic of an Italian dinner embodying the dolce vita spirit.

More information here Cafe Milano | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Long Chim

By Chef David Thompson, transport yourself to authentic Thai markets and food stalls and experience a menu inspired by the bustling junctions & thoroughfares of modern Bangkok. Meaning “come and taste” in Thai, Long Chim brings vibrant, delicious and authentic dishes true to Thailand.

More information here Long Chim | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Kutir

By Michelin-star rated Chef Rohit Ghai, Kutir pays homage to India’s rich heritage and wildlife – with a modern menu inspired by the history and splendour of this magnificent part of the world.

More information here Kutir | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Scarpetta Mercato

Scarpetta brings its first-ever burrata bar to the UAE. The philosophy of Scarpetta’s kitchen is one of creating bold flavors by amplifying the essence of seasonal ingredients. The signature pastas are made in–house daily and are paired with the highest quality, locally sourced ingredients. Scarpetta’s famous Spagetti Tomato & Basil is nothing short of classic simplicity in both taste and preparation, and is perfect to be enjoyed with a glass of grape at their beautiful bar.

More information here Scarpetta | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Nightlife HighlightsDA by CrabChic

The finest quality fresh seafood direct from Russia. Bold food presentation will turn Russian seafood into modern art. Enjoy live entertainment and outdoor seating with an array of shisha flavours to choose from.

More information here DA by CrabChic | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Jubilee Mixology

At Jubilee Mixology sample a selection of lighter bites along with breathtaking views of the Expo site, at the open-air venue. The rooftop bar overlooks Al Wasl Dome which features the world’s largest 360-degree projection. The open-air space has a chic, homely feel, with a live DJ spinning a soundtrack of house, modern beats, lounge, jazz and much more.

More information here Jubilee | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Iris Lounge

Bringing an elegant, natural, sensuous and free-spirited energy, Iris evokes an easy, carefree lifestyle. Indulge in an exquisite menu alongside a unique collection of precision-crafted cocktails.

More information here Iris Longue | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Garden on 1 Sports Lounge

Garden on 1 Sports Lounge is a fun and casual hangout for sports lovers. Watch the latest sport while you sip on classic drinks and craft ales and enjoy a host of grazing dishes perfect to share. Garden on 1 is a relaxed, casual environment open to large groups. Enjoy live music, live sports, bingo and quiz nights.

More information here Garden on 1 | Sports Lounge | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Alkebulan The African Dining Hall

Dine at the world’s first African Dining Hall and discover the home of African art, food and music. Alkebulan – the oldest name for Africa and translating to ‘Mother of Mankind’ or ‘Garden of Eden’ – is a culinary concept curated by award-winning chef Alexander Smalls, a classically trained opera singer-turned-restauranteur with plenty of African inspired drinks enjoy with a shisha on the terrace.

More information here Alkebulan | Where to eat | Expo 2020 Dubai

Plan your visit & book via the [email protected] homepage

Full list of participating outlets:

The National; ADRIFT Burger Bar; BARON; Iris Lounge; Jubilee; DA by Crab Chic; Alkebulan The African Dining Hall; Mezzeh Restaurant, 1st floor Rising Flavours; Seafood Market by Souq, 1st floor Rising Flavours; Scarpetta Mercato; Garden on 1; Long Chim; Alif Café; Cafe Milano; Canvas by Coffee Culture; Kojaki; Kutir; Mudra; XYST; Hunter & Barrel; Fish; Bussola; Grand Beirut Mechanics & T&C’s:

Tickets can be redeemed towards the dining experience (towards the total bill) with a 100 AED minimum consumption per person as part of the terms and conditions.

Redeem ticket price from the bill in chosen restaurant by submitting ticket number, email receipt showing date of purchase and unique Eat ID.

Multiple ticket redemption is allowed per table subject to minimum spend.

Only valid against the purchase cost of a single day entry ticket bought on the same day of the reservation up to the value of 95 AED.

Applicable to reservations after 8.30pm only between December 9 and January 7, excludes Christmas Day and New Year’s Eve.

Reservation must be made in advance of visit to avail the offer.

Distributed by African Media Agency on behalf of TGP International.

