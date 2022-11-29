Digital Economy Registering Positive Results in Ethiopia
Africa Investment

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed announced the Ethiopia’s digital economy registering an encouraging result in the economic and social sphere of the country.

The prime minister said that Ethiopia has been working to connect people to the internet service and improving its quality in the past four years in a speech he made at the 17th Internet Governance Forum held in Addis Ababa on Tuesday.

The premier hailed his administration’s introduction of 5G network and the use of artificial intelligence in different sectors of the economy to showcase his administration’s determination to the benefit of digital technology.

According to the Prime Minister, Ethiopia is using artificial intelligence to protect its national interests and ensure the security of its citizens.

He also outlined the benefits the country reaped from the use of artificial intelligence in the area of agriculture, transport and health sector.

Secretary General of the United Nations, Antonio Gutierrez, in his video message to the participants of the forum said that three billion people in the world still do not have access to the Internet.

Gutierrez said that attention should be paid to provide reliable internet development around the world in an equitable manner.

