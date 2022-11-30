DFCU to Upgrade Payment Management Platform

KAMPALA, UGANDA – 30 November 2022: dfcu Bank has partnered with CR2, a global-leading banking software company to upgrade its ATM, Card and Payments Management Platform.

The partnership between dfcu and CR2 will build the Bank’s technological capability and will start by enhancing the customer experience across cards, ATMs, and payments.

Speaking at the signing of contracts this morning, the dfcu Bank CEO, Mathias Katamba, highlighted the digital transformational journey the bank has undergone since 2017 and underpinned the Bank’s pillar of “becoming a digital and data-driven organisation” in line with overall customer strategy.

“Digital transformation is at the core of our strategy, partnering with CR2 a world leader in providing digital banking and payments solutions is a significant step toward this ambition. We are excited for the possibilities that this new platform will bring about in our operations as a Bank, commitment to innovation and meeting the evolving needs of our customers,” he said.

“This CR2 BankWorld Platform allows us to innovate and bring more solutions to our customers in a faster and more agile way. In addition, with CR2’s wider ecosystem we can access additional fintechs and other technological partners in future. We couldn’t have had a better partner on this journey than CR2, we are proudly associated and happy for the work we will achieve together,” he applauded.

CR2’s Digital Banking and Payments Platform (BankWorld) provides a flexible solution that is easy to integrate with both new and legacy systems. This ensures timely and reliable deployment.

With a thorough understanding of the African market setting and the distinctiveness of users, CR2 is a partner who will be able to help the Bank provide industry-leading solutions, supported by highly knowledgeable and experienced professional service teams.

As more of our services are moved from the traditional branch to mobile or web, the new ATM, Card, and payments platform will enable simpler and more seamless end-to-end customer journeys across our self-service channels and payments. It will also provide us with insights for future innovation and operational efficiency.

Commenting at the launch Fintan Byrne CR2 CEO said, “We are delighted to partner with dfcu bank and expand our reach across the region. This is just the beginning of what we are sure will be a long and beneficial relationship for us both. This investment in CR2’s BankWorld Digital Banking and Payments platform will deliver significant value to dfcu bank’s cards and payments propositions to start, while laying the foundation for the continued digital transformation ambition of dfcu bank in future”.