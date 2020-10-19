dfcu Bank offers Unsecured Bid Bonds of up to UGX 500m to support businesses

As part of its continued efforts to support businesses amidst numerous challenges presented by the impact of COVID-19, dfcu Bank is offering unsecured bid bonds of up to UGX 500,000,000 to support traders and contractors in the management of their working capital and secure contracts.

Contractors in road construction, building and civil works, water and electrical installations, consultants and suppliers with contracts in agricultural inputs, security installations and ICT, can now access unsecured bid bonds within 5 hours, with no need for security and payment of arrangement fees.

With several businesses impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, contractors who can demonstrate the ability to execute large contracts stand a better chance at being awarded contracts.

It is with this background that dfcu Bank sought to support contractors through special offers on some of its trade finance solutions including Unsecure Bid bond, Performance Guarantees, Advancement Guarantees and Letters of Credit.

Commenting on this latest offer, dfcu Bank’s Head of Business Banking Ronald Kasasa said; “We understand our customers business and know that there may be costs that need to be incurred before they get paid for the job.

At the same time, they have day-to-day business costs to meet in the delivery of projects. Our range of trade finance solutions provides that cushion for them to grow within the value chain and successfully win & execute contracts in these tough economic times.”

dfcu Bank has over the years proven to be a reliable financial solutions partner for contractors in different sectors in the country. With the current offer on Unsecured Bid bonds, Performance Guarantees and Advance Payment Guarantees the Banks customers will be well-positioned to take on more work with confidence, knowing they have reliable funding and support in place.

BY SAMUEL NABWIISO