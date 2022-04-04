dfcu Bank Lauds Chinese Investments
dfcu Bank Lauds Chinese Investments

Godfrey Mundua, Head of Corporate Banking at dfcu Bank noted that the Bank has a range of financing solutions made to serve both the short-term and long-term business needs of Chinese businesses in a range of industries.

“Whether it be Agriculture and Fishing, Manufacturing, Retail Trading or Real Estate, dfcu has both the financial ability and the human resources to provide fast, adequate and custom-made solutions to Chinese businesses.

Our network of branches across the country makes it easy to serve our customers in the places where they do business dfcu Bank has lauded the Chinese business community in Uganda for its continued contribution to the country’s GDP through sustained investment, attained by the creation of local businesses.

This was during a customer meeting hosted by dfcu Bank for the Chinese Business community in Uganda.

The meeting was attended by a delegation of over 30 Chinese businessmen and businesswomen from the World Hongmen History and Culture Association Uganda alongside management and staff of dfcu Bank, led by the CEO Mr. Mathias Katamba..”

Addressing attendees of the engagement, dfcu Bank’s CEO, Mathias Katamba reiterated the Bank’s commitment to be the financial partner of choice for businessmen and businesswomen who wished to expand their business and reach their financial goals.

“As an institution, we are proud to be associated with many success stories across all the different sectors in Uganda. We are confident that we can replicate this success with each one of you present today,” he remarked.

“We are extremely grateful to you for honouring our invitation this morning. We understand your financial needs and are ready to partner with you to grow and expand your businesses in Uganda.

We pledge to remain committed to developing the necessary solutions to support your businesses and fulfil your specific needs as we continue to make more possible together,” Katamba concluded.

