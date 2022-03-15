dfcu Bank Gives Unsecured Personal Loans Up to UGX. 250M
Africa Opportunities

dfcu Bank Gives Unsecured Personal Loans Up to UGX. 250M

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

dfcu Bank has today launched an unsecured salary loan campaign designed to respond to customers who may need a quick financial boost with a quick turnaround time for personal use.

The campaign is set to run for 10 weeks (75 days), and customer can access up to UGX 250 million with 24 hours from application at an interest rate of 16.5% per annum. Customers can transfer their existing loans from other banks to dfcu Bank at no cost to enjoy these benefits. Customers who take up new salary loans during this period also stand a chance to win up to Ugx 10 million towards repayment of their loans.

  • Customers access up to UGX 250 Million.
  • No collateral is required with a 24-hour turnaround time.
  • Customers enter a draw to win a loan repayment of up UGX 10 Million.

The Country’s outlook is favourable as the rebounding of economic activity is expected to be sustained by an acceleration in private consumption and strong growth in key sectors.

Commenting about the campaign, Miranda Bageine Musoke, Head Personal Banking at dfcu Bank reiterated the Bank’s commitment to support customers to achieve their personal goals.

“At dfcu Bank, we are always delighted to introduce valuable campaigns to our customers that remain at the heart of our business, and as such, we are pleased to announce the launch of the Personal Loan Campaign. We are committed to seeing all our customers regain their financial standing. This campaign aims to enrich and fulfil our customers’ journeys, making them feel appreciated and allowing them to become an integral part of our dfcu family,”

“Unsecured personal loans are a great way to meet a wide variety of personal needs – they do not require collateral; making them more flexible compared to other loan options.” Bageine added.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Bihi Happy with Development at Berbera Port
Africa Maritime

Bihi Happy with Development at Berbera Port

Godfrey Ivudria

Somaliland President Muse Bihi has expressed his country’s excitement over the fast expansion of the Port of Berbera which is expected to be completed before the end of the year. The president while inspecting the infrastructural developments at the port said once complete it will place the country on the international map, create jobs for […]

Former Nigerian Minister for Communications Technology, Dr Omobola Johnson, delivered the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) annual Adebayo Adedeji at the ongoing Conference of Ministers in Marrakech.
Africa ICT Industry

Africa in the Digital Era – Hype or Reality?  

EABW Editor

Former Nigerian Minister for Communications Technology, Dr Omobola Johnson, delivered the UN Economic Commission for Africa’s (ECA) annual Adebayo Adedeji at the ongoing Conference of Ministers in Marrakech. Held in memory of the Nigerian scholar Adebayo Adedeji – arguably one of Africa’s leading proponent of regional integration – the lecture focused around the question of […]

The Africa Innovation Challenge provides an important platform to support emerging entrepreneurs
Africa ICT Industry Jobs & career

Innovators to win US$50,000 in Africa Innovation Challenge

EABW Editor

Johnson & Johnson has launched the Champions of Science Africa Innovation Challenge 2.0 calling on African innovators to submit ideas for innovative technologies, products and solutions that have the potential to create positive impact for African communities. Challenge participants with the best solutions will receive up to US$50,000 in funding and mentorship from the global […]