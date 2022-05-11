dfcu Bank Commits to the 2022 Kabaka birthday Run

dfcu Bank in partnership with the Buganda Kingdom have today unveiled the 2022 Kabaka Birthday Run Kit during a press conference held at Bulange, Mengo, Buganda Kingdom Headquarters.

The kit unveiling event was graced by the Katikkiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayigga and attended by Kingdom partners as well as officials from dfcu Bank led by Jude Kansiime, Head Marketing.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday, 3rd July 2022, and will be flagged off by Ssabasajja Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II, the King of Buganda.

For the third (3) consecutive year, the Kabaka Birthday Run has been organized under the theme “Men against HIV/AIDS to save the girl child” with the aim of encouraging men to take the lead in the fight against HIV/AIDS by getting tested, treated, and ultimately protecting girls and women against infections.

Speaking at the event today, Katikiro of Buganda Owek Peter Mayiga said that the campaign against HIV requires a joint effort to bring about behavioral change and sharing key information.

“Each time you participate in the run or purchase a kit, you have joined the fight against HIV/AIDS. The Kabaka’s Birthday Run is a celebration of life.

When we couple that with a noble cause focused on saving lives and improving the quality of life of so many, we’re able to achieve positive socioeconomic transformation.”, he noted.

He applauded dfcu Bank for its commitment to making positive and lasting changes through partnering with Buganda Kingdom to enlighten and empower communities to live fuller, healthier lives.

Over the years, the Kabaka Birthday Run has focused on different societal impact issues including; fistula, sickle cells and currently HIV/AIDS.

Speaking at the event, Jude Kansiime, dfcu Bank’s Marketing Manager reiterated the Bank’s commitment to supporting the kingdom in the fight against HIV/AIDS in the country, by calling for individuals to take greater responsibility for their wellbeing and that of their families.

“HIV/AIDS has had significant negative effects on humanity across the globe, despite the introduction of new treatments and advancements in antiretroviral therapy (ART).

Moreover, the hardships caused by the COVID-19 pandemic magnified the challenges that people who use drugs face, especially because of limited access to health services and support systems.

On behalf of dfcu Bank, we honored to be part of this great movement – that seeks to create awareness and rally efforts towards the prevention of, testing for and treatment of HIV/ AIDS,” Kansiime said.

“It is a fact that Uganda’s success in fighting the HIV/AIDS scourge is attributed to the collaborations that have been formed between the Government, grassroot communities, Non-Profit Organizations, and other reputable institutions.

It is therefore dfcu Bank’s great honor to add our contribution to this fight,” he concluded.

Tickets for 2021 Kabaka Birthday Run and kits priced at UGX 15,000 can be purchased at any of our branches.