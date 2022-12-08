Date Set for Fifth Ethiopia Real Estate and Home Expo

Ethiopia Real Estate and Home Expo, an annual gathering of the leading local and international home developers showcasing the latest offers and solutions is set to be held on the 17th and 18th of December 2022.

The fifth Ethiopia Real Estate and Home expo comes at a time when the demand for residential houses in urban Ethiopia, especially in Addis Ababa, has dramatically risen over the past years.

The Ethiopian’s economic rapid growth has placed increasing pressure on urban areas, as individuals transition from rural upbringings to urban environments.

According to data from the World Bank, Ethiopia’s urban land and urban population are expected to grow significantly in the coming years and bring with it an increased need for housing.

The real estate market has already experienced significant growth and data suggests there will be more opportunities for real estate developers to provide new projects.

In an effort to address the growing demand for real estate properties as well as a platform to connect developers with buyers, 251 Communications and Marketing organized four successful rounds of the home expo bringing together thousands of visitors and the leading home developers under one roof for the first time.

About 250 communications and marketing PLC, a 360-marketing agency using its decade-plus years of experience in organizing major events for global brands, organizations, and businesses finalized preparations to host the upcoming 5th ET real estate and home expo at the Skylight Hotel, Addis Ababa.

The event is expected to be a one-stop destination to fulfill housing, furnishing, and finishing needs by bringing the top real estate developers and home accessories providers in Ethiopia under one roof.

The Expo showcases a wide range of real estate properties, services, and developers to potential home seekers.

Ms. Cydney Ross, Chief Executive Officer of 251 Communications and Marketing PLC remarking on the importance of the event said “we are thrilled to offer Ethiopia’s premier Real Estate and Home Expo for the 5th year.

As the number of real estate developers and the ecosystem to support these new projects increases, it is incredibly important to create opportunities for people to discover new providers and developers, and to conduct their own face-to-face research – the real estate expo is the best opportunity for that to be done”

The 5th ET real estate and home expo will officially open its doors to the public on the 17th of December at Skylight Hotel in the presence of officials, invited guests, and media members.

The expo aims to add value to the government’s ongoing efforts and the private sector to narrow the gap and contribute to a dynamic housing market in Ethiopia.

