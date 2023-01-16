Darius Niwaha Appointed CEO, Octagon Uganda
Darius Niwaha Appointed CEO, Octagon Uganda

Godfrey Ivudria

The Board of Directors of Octagon Uganda Limited has appointed Mr. Darius Niwaha as the Chief Executive Officer for Octagon Uganda Limited a subsidiary of Octagon Africa Financial Services Limited.

This appointment is effective 01st January 2023. Darius has been serving in the position of General Manager, Octagon Uganda Limited since 2019.

Darius will be replacing Ms. Caroline Mubangizi who was the founding Chief Executive Officer since 2013. Caroline has taken on a new role as Non-Executive Director on the Board of Octagon Uganda Limited.

“As the Board, we are extremely proud to make this announcement as its pivotal in helping us drive growth for our business and the communities we serve.

Octagon Africa believes in scaling and building capabilities to accelerate growth and believes this appointment aligns with our ambition, said Dr. Starninus Kasozi Mulindwa, Chairman, Board of Directors, Octagon Uganda Liimited.

Octagon Uganda Limited is licensed by the Uganda Retirement Benefits Regulatory Authority, and Octagon Insurance Brokers Limited as licensed by the Insurance Regulatory Authority of Uganda are subsidiaries of Octagon Africa leading financial services provider of retirement benefits, training and insurance brokerage services in Kenya, Uganda, and Zambia for both public and private sector organizations.

“In this role, Darius will be responsible to give leadership to our Octagon Uganda office. Darius will lead our dedicated Team in delivery of services to our clients, Business development, liaison with regulators and other market players with a view to executing the company’s business strategic objectives,” Dr. Starninus added.

Darius has over eight (8) years wealth of experience in Pension Management, Insurance and Advisory services for both Defined Benefit and Defined Contribution schemes, Umbrella schemes and Individual Pension Plans.

He has deep expertise in scheme’s strategic planning, core fundamentals of Trusteeship and Board management, well versed with retirement benefits regulations both regionally and internationally.

Darius joined Octagon in 2014 and has grown with the company over the years taking on different roles, from being a Pension Administrator to Client Relationship Manager and has been our General Manager since September 2019.

Darius has led teams in generating and retaining new business for the Company, to meet the company’s business objectives.

Darius has previously worked with Citadel Capital Limited as a Business Development Manager and Techno Brain Uganda Limited as Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Executive.

Darius holds a Bachelor’s degree in Actuarial Science from Makerere University, Certificate in Financial Mathematics from Institute and Faculty of Actuaries UK.

He is currently pursing CFA (Certified Financial Analyst) Exams and Master’s in Business Administration.

Darius is very passionate about Pension Investment Management and good governance of Retirement Benefits thus we couldn’t have made a better choice. CONGRATULATIONS DARIUS!

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

