Cyber Security Company recognized

Godfrey Ivudria
Paul Tentena,
Acronis, the global leader in cyber protection has been recognized as a high performer in the Canalys Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index for Quarter One of 2022.
Canalys is the leading global technology market analyst firm. It releases the quarterly Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index research to highlight market share and trends with in the Endpoint Protection Industry.
In the Report, Acronis was praised for being a cyber protection pioneer and realized an 18.8% growth in revenue compared to the first quarter of 2021.
Canalys assesses vendor performance in-terms of customer adoption with in the Endpoint Security market.
Oleg Melnikov, the Acronis Chief Technology Officer said as security risks increase globally, businesses need more than simple, traditional backup solutions.
“This recognition showcases the need for companies globally to adopt holistic Cyber protection solutions to protect their IT infrastructure in the face of modern cyber security threats,” said Melnikov.
According to Allan Smith, the Canalys Vice President, Acronis’ position as a high performer in the Endpoint Security Vendor Performance Index is a testament to the company’s stellar market performance and outstanding offering.
“Given its unique approach to cyber protection and commitment to its Channel partners, Acronis is positioned well to maintain its position as an Endpoint Protection leader for service providers and resellers well into the future,” said Smith.
The 2022 Report praises Acronis Endpoint Security solution that is integrated with data backup and recovery services.
