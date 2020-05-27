A number of Ruparelia Group Hotels, Apartments and Restaurants have opened for business according to the Ruparelia Group of Companies Chairman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia.
COVID -19: Major Ruparelia Group Hotels and Restaurants open for business

A number of Ruparelia Group Hotels, Apartments and Restaurants have opened for business according to the Ruparelia Group of Companies Chairman Dr Sudhir Ruparelia.

Dr Ruparelia said in Kampala that the Hotels, Apartments and Restaurants that are currently open and operating according to President Yoweri Museveni recent directive are Kabira Country Club, Speke Apartments, Bukoto Heights, Boulevard Apartments, Speke Apartments Kitante and Speke Resort and Country Club Munyonyo.

“We have taken measures to ensure the safety of both our guests and staff,”  said Dr Ruparelia.

He, however, added that the opening of Speke Hotel, Forrest Cottages in Naguru and Dolphin Suites Bugolobi will be delayed for a few more days.

“We can’t wait to see you again at *La Cabana* and looking forward to hosting you again soon. The good news is – we are READY to make you happy with the best items from our menu!  *#staysafe*,” said Ruparelia.

