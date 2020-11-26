COUNTDOWN TO AIRLINK RECONNECTING TANZANIA AND SOUTH AFRICA  

26 November 2020 – In just five days time, Airlink, the privately-owned and independent regional airline, will reconnect Tanzania with South Africa when it launches its first scheduled passenger flights between Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg on 01 December 2020.

“Airlink is excited looking forward to re-establishing direct services between the two countries – and flying our brand new colours – on what will be our newest route. Dar es Salaam and Johannesburg share very special historical, political and economically vital commercial bonds as gateways for trade, commerce, business travel and tourism in Tanzania and South Africa,” said Airlink CEO, Rodger Foster.

The two countries have been without direct air connectivity since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and imposition of travel restrictions, which are currently being relaxed.

The new services to and from Dar es Salaam will provide travelers with seamless connectivity onto Airlink’s new direct flights linking Johannesburg with Cape Town and with Durban. Connections are also available to Airlink’s other South African destinations, such as Port Elizabeth, East London, Bloemfontein and others. Airlink is rebuilding and expanding its network with the resumption and addition of services to destinations throughout the SADC region, all reachable with Airlink connections via its hub at Johannesburg’s O.R. Tambo International Airport.

Airlink’s great value for money Economy Class fares include a 20kg free economy class checked in luggage allowance plus a 15kg sporting equipment allowance. Onboard, our customers are treated to a complimentary light meal, refreshments, generous leg room and a choice of aisle or window seat (our flights do not have middle seats).

Airlink’s intra-continental Business Class service is available on selected flights operated by our state-of-the-art Embraer E-jets, with wide seats arranged in a two plus one abreast configuration with plenty of legroom between each row. Our service on these flights includes complimentary meals and beverages, a 30kg check-in luggage allowance and priority boarding.