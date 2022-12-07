Construction of ECOWAS Headquarters Starts in Abuja
Africa Social

Construction of ECOWAS Headquarters Starts in Abuja

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The China-aided construction of the permanent headquarters of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has began in Nigeria’s capital, Abuja, to consolidate the regional bloc’s operations in one complex — a departure from operating at three different locations in Abuja.

At least three West African leaders including Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari and his counterparts from Guinea Bissau and Sierra Leone, as well as President of the ECOWAS Commission Omar Alieu Touray and Chinese ambassador to Nigeria Cui Jianchun, performed the groundbreaking ceremony to formally commence the construction of the new headquarters.
“To sponsor and construct the new ECOWAS headquarters is a vivid reflection of China’s support to the work of ECOWAS, as well as the traditional friendship between China and the West African countries,” Cui said.
Buhari described the project as “a symbol of China’s commitment to ECOWAS”, saying that when completed, it would house the three major institutions of the regional bloc including the ECOWAS Secretariat, the Community Court of Justice, and the ECOWAS Parliament.
Buhari said the project, handled by a Chinese firm, would be “our home and a regional rallying point” while representing the unity and brotherhood of the member states, as well as signifying a re-commitment to progress and regional integration.
The groundbreaking ceremony marked “a very significant day in the history of ECOWAS,” according to Touray, who expressed gratitude to the Chinese government.
He said the new headquarters will enable the ECOWAS Commission to accommodate all its staff in one location, which will further result in “operational efficiencies, reduced costs and increased productivity.”
Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

AZA, Africa’s biggest non-bank currency broker, has rolled out its recently upgraded payment platform BFX to Uganda.
Africa ICT Industry Investment

AZA Spurs Inter-Africa Trade with Launch of BFX in Uganda

EABW Editor

AZA, Africa’s biggest non-bank currency broker, has rolled out its recently upgraded payment platform BFX to Uganda. BFX is a B2B payment platform that leverages AZA’s hybrid infrastructure and empowers companies to use African currencies with less risk, cost and friction than ever before. The launch comes within three months of the Bank of Uganda […]

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has made an urgent call to give farmers across the continent new technologies with the potential to transform agricultural production.
Africa Agribusiness Industry

African Development Bank President Adesina calls  for technology transfer to farmers

EABW Editor

The President of the African Development Bank Group, Akinwumi Adesina, has made an urgent call to give farmers across the continent new technologies with the potential to transform agricultural production. Adesina said the technology transfer was needed immediately  and that evidence from countries like Nigeria demonstrated  that technology plus strong government backing was already yielding […]

The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) has presented the 2020 Outstanding Young Professional Award (OYPA) to David Ochanda, Biodiversity Coordinator with Total, Uganda.
Africa Industry Resources

Uganda’s Ochanda wins global oil award

EABW Editor

The International Association of Oil & Gas Producers (IOGP) has presented the 2020 Outstanding Young Professional Award (OYPA) to David Ochanda, Biodiversity Coordinator with Total, Uganda. The award recognises his endeavours in raising awareness of biodiversity and ecological standards when exploring and producing oil and gas in highly sensitive areas. “David’s commitment is a prime […]