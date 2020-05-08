Africa Wellness

Commonwealth countries must maintain essential non-Covid health care.

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

The Secretary-General said: “The spread of Covid-19 has brought home to us with greater immediacy the devastating impact that disease can have on every aspect of our lives.

 

“The global response to Covid-19 has been impressive, but let us not lose focus on other health threats which kill thousands daily and put millions more at risk.

 

“Authorities should follow guidelines issued by the World Health Organization. They need to determine which health services ought to continue based on their local context and deploy whatever resources are available to deliver maximum treatment and care for all in need.”

 

A study by Johns Hopkins University predicts that about one million women and children could die in the next six months because the pandemic is disrupting routine health services in low and middle-income countries.

 

These disruptions include a lack of access to family planning, ante and postnatal care, vaccinations and limited equipment, supplies and medical staff available during childbirth.

 

Patricia Scotland said: “Even before the present pandemic, our Commonwealth focus has been on the priority of providing Universal Health Coverage, so that all citizens have access to essential health services without financial hardship.

 

“This is particularly important for pregnant women and young children, to avoid unnecessary mortality, and becomes even more so in mobilising healthcare resources in order to respond effectively to the pandemic.”

 

As of 7 May, Covid-19 has killed about 264,000 people. Based on the 2017 data, Covid-19 is far behind other diseases in terms of mortality, while heart disease and cancer were the leading cause of death globally killing nearly 18 and 10 million respectively.

 

Kathleen McCourt, President of the Commonwealth Nurses and Midwives Federation, said: “Over the past few months, countries across the world have implemented unprecedented measures to contain the spread of the infection at great economic and human costs.

 

“It is worthwhile, however, to reflect that existing diseases do not take a holiday.”

 

Since last week, health organisations have warned that Covid-19 could trigger a spike in malaria and measles cases as some vaccination and prevention measures are on hold.

 

Prof Kathleen added: “While our focus is on this pandemic and to put the infection and death rates from Covid-19 into a broader perspective.

 

“It is essential that governments do not neglect the major causes of death and disability in their countries, particularly those affecting the most vulnerable such as women and children.”

 

She said, like other pandemics, Covid-19 will run its course, but that other major diseases are here to stay unless countries remain vigilant.

 

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Makerere University Vice Chancellor Professor Barnabas Nawangwe talking to French Ambassador to Uganda Stephanie Rivoal
Industry Social Wellness

Support Minority Groups to Overcome Poverty, Government Advised

EABW Editor

Development experts have noted that Uganda may not achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals unless government implements programmes and policies that support minority groups to overcome poverty. The experts argue that without supporting the women, youths and Persons With Disabilities to improve their social welfare, the country’s development will be slow. The remarks were […]

All entrants must be Somali nationals and have a valid travel document.
Africa Opportunities

British Embassy launches Somali journalism award

EABW Editor

The British Embassy in Mogadishu has launched an award for journalists with videos and photographs which demonstrate a positive, original and unique story about Somalia and Somaliland. The embassy has invited media students and early career journalists based in the two countries to submit their productions as part of the celebrations of the World Press Freedom […]

Delegates at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) will have the chance to go running with the Ethiopian Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Championship titleholder, Haile Gebrselassie, to raise money for charity.
Africa Industry Wellness

Hotel investors to run for charity with Haile Gebrselassie

EABW Editor

Delegates at the Africa Hotel Investment Forum (AHIF) will have the chance to go running with the Ethiopian Olympic gold medalist and four-time World Championship titleholder, Haile Gebrselassie, to raise money for charity. On the morning of September 25th, Haile will lead the way around a loop inside the grounds of the Sheraton Addis. AHIF’s […]