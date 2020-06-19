The COMESA regional economy is projected to grow at a paltry 0.6% this year down from 5.2% recorded in 2019 and 6.0% in 2018.
Africa EAC Industry

COMESA region expected to grow at 0.6% in 2020

EABW EditorComment(0)

The COMESA regional economy is projected to grow at a paltry 0.6% this year down from 5.2% recorded in 2019 and 6.0% in 2018.

The slight dip in 2019 was attributed to lower commodity prices while the expected slump in 2020 will result from the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic suggesting a deeper economic contraction for the region.

According to a report on macroeconomic developments in COMESA region in 2019, the slowdown in growth was experienced in most COMESA member countries except Egypt, Ethiopia, Malawi, Rwanda and Seychelles which registered improved economic growth compared to 2018.

“The impressive growth of above 5% in both years reflected among others, improving growth fundamentals, with a gradual shift from private consumption toward investment and exports,” says the report prepared by the COMESA Monetary Institute.

The projected contraction of the regional economy will be driven by the impact of containment measures,  the decline in global demand and regional spillovers, the external financial constraint and the impact of multiple shocks.

According to the CMI report, COVID -19 mitigation measures including travel restrictions, quarantines, lockdowns, border closures among other measures have not only disrupted economic activities but also led to mass unemployment and loss of livelihoods, especially in the informal sector.

“Decline in global demand and travel has resulted in rapid fall in trade and tourism while disruption of regional trade due to border closures has severely affected cross-border trade in the region,” the report states.  “Severe contraction is also expected in countries where tourism significantly contributes to economic growth such as Mauritius, Seychelles, Egypt and Kenya, among others.”

The report noted that capital outflows have been significant in a number of countries and as a result, most of the currencies in the region are under pressure to depreciate. Together with the sharp decline in capital inflows and remittance, and postponement planned bond issuance means that most countries in the region are facing serious external financing constraints.

The impact of multiple shocks particularly the effects of floods, locust invasion and the collapse of commodity prices will significantly contribute to the economic contraction in the region, according to the CMI report.

Accordingly, the immediate concern for the region now is to contain the spread of Coronavirus as well as opening the economies.

“How to strike a balance between the two almost conflicting objectives will determine the speed and extent of economic recovery and return to normalcy,” the report adds. “Key towards getting the balance right will depend on how effective and efficient governments in the region will be as they continue to carry out public health measures and the extent to which the public will adapt the same.”

Going forward, the report recommends that strengthening of continental value chains should be a  priority given the uncertain global business environment.

“In the medium-long term, the effective implementation of regional integration agenda of the Regional Economic Communities and the continental free trade area will be key to strengthening regional production networks and trade, reducing the continent’s vulnerability to external shocks, and consequently leading to improvements in external current account balances.”

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Boeing agrees to compensate Families, Communities Affected by Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Accidents
Industry Travel

Boeing agrees to compensate Families, Communities Affected by Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 Accidents

EABW Editor

Boeing has announced $100 million in funds to address family and community needs of those affected by the tragic accidents of Lion Air Flight 610 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302. These funds will support education, hardship and living expenses for impacted families, community programs, and economic development in impacted communities. Boeing will partner with local […]

EAC

Help EAC energy projects become bankable Dev’t partners urged

charlesmulungi

KIGALI, Rwanda–The EAC Deputy Secretary General in charge of Productive and Social Sectors Hon. Christophe Bazivamo, has called on development partners to support the EAC region in the implementation of bankable priority energy projects. “This is a call for strong commitment to ensure that energy is available, accessible and the people of EAC enjoy it. […]

Alexandre de Juniac, IATA Director General and CEO
Industry Travel

Slowing demand, rising costs to affect airline profits- IATA

EABW Editor

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) announced a downgrade of its 2019 outlook for the global air transport industry to a $28 billion profit from $35.5 billion forecast in December 2018. That is also a decline in 2018 net post-tax profits which IATA estimates at $30 billion. The business environment for airlines has deteriorated with […]