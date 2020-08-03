The COMESA Business Council recently convened a webinar on “Unlocking Food Security Through Improved Seed Trade in COMESA” aimed at discussing issues of access to quality and affordable seed and challenges in trade facilitation in the movement of seed across borders amidst COVID-19.
Agribusiness Industry

COMESA Business Council makes 21 recommendations on Seed Trade

EABW EditorComment(0)

The COMESA Business Council recently convened a webinar on “Unlocking Food Security Through Improved Seed Trade in COMESA” aimed at discussing issues of access to quality and affordable seed and challenges in trade facilitation in the movement of seed across borders amidst COVID-19.

It also discussed causes, impacts and measures to curb illicit seed trade in the region and more, towards agricultural transformation and improved agriculture trade within COMESA.

The discussion resolved that there should be the creation of simpler processes, to get permits in line and speed up the processes for clearance. Regulators need to lay down the process and speed up the process.

“There is a need for one-stop-shop to provide relevant permits for the seed industry. Currently, some of the authorities are not at one place which in turn increase costs.  In Zimbabwe, for products like maize, soya beans and wheat they have a robust supply chain and regulatory support on issues of counterfeit. Most of the seed in the market are genuine, there is peer review and the seed industry assist each other to monitor seeds in the market,” resolved panellists in the discussion.

There was a resolution on the need to strengthen the supply of the volumes of truly certified seeds marketed in the region, information sharing campaigns is key to sensitize farmers on quality seeds, need to have harmonized information and data from within the Ministries of Agriculture and other agencies, to ensure that consolidated seed data is made available to inform decisions, investments and solve current challenges affecting the industry’s performance within regional trade and a need to have strong inter-agency regulatory processes and information flows, in order to map out simpler clearances processes at domestic and transboundary trade facilitation.

“There is need on the part of CBC to engage with the local seed companies and governments to strengthen the existing business environments, as this is what motivates companies to make investments in countries that they are operating in.

“Strengthen dialogue between different actors to in the seed sector is cardinal to the sustainability of the industry.

“Most countries are operating in countries that are not operating in COMESA, therefore not obliged to comply into COMESA regulations. However, they are aligned to ISTA or OECD regulations, it is important that COMESA will need to address these aspects of COMESA regulations aligning to ISTA regulations as alternative regulations to COMESA.”

The discussion resolved among several other resolutions that there is need for strong penalty charges on curbing counterfeit seeds and this should be adopted at the COMESA level to be replicated across the region.

“It is also pertinent that information sharing and sensitisation this can be done by regulators and the seed companies. There is a need for a climate of predictability if legislation or regulation is changing its supposed to be communicated in time so that companies are able to adjust accordingly.”

“There is a need for harmonisation of legislation across the region, and a clear one-stop process that supports the clearance of goods behind the border, just the same as it is done at the border.

“In Kenya and Tanzania, Bayer has introduced the e-verification system, for every barcode that has been certified and sold it will carry a sticker and number. If the number is sent it will send verification. CBC should consider replicating this process across the region.

“The issue of counterfeit seeds needs a collective approach to eradicate; regulators, seed companies, governments, associations, so that solutions that are applied in one country, are applied across the region.

“The industry needs to work together to address the challenge of counterfeit trade through the exchange of market information as an industry. There is need collaboration between various parties, government and agencies, seed companies, regional secretariats and associations, to address the issue of counterfeit products.

“There is a need to strengthen market and trade information, increase penalty and fines towards counterfeiters, and strong punitive regulations to make it very costly to sell fake counterfeits in the region. There is also an effort to come up with COMESA Seed statistic information system, this is to address the challenge of lack of real-time trade data on seeds. This is also affecting the decision-making process,” resolved discussants.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Over the past two decades, China has been achieving rapid technological progress, thanks in no small part to its massive investment in research and development, which totaled some 2.2% of its GDP last year.
Africa Industry Opinions

The Western Illusion of Chinese Innovation

EABW Editor

Over the past two decades, China has been achieving rapid technological progress, thanks in no small part to its massive investment in research and development, which totaled some 2.2% of its GDP last year. Yet China is nowhere near the technological frontier. In fact, the distance separating it from that frontier is far greater than […]

Sixty years ago, famous German wildlife conservationist and zoologist Professor Bernhard Grzimek and his son Michael proposed the formation of the Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Conservation Area, now the leading tourist magnets in East Africa.
Africa Industry Tourism

Tanzania National Parks mark 60years of conservation success

EABW Editor

Sixty years ago, famous German wildlife conservationist and zoologist Professor Bernhard Grzimek and his son Michael proposed the formation of the Serengeti National Park and Ngorongoro Conservation Area, now the leading tourist magnets in East Africa. Through Grzimek’s film and a book, all titled “Serengeti Shall Not Die,” these two premier tourist parks in Northern […]

The COMESA Competitions Commission has closed an investigation in which Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Proprietary Limited(“CCBA”) and third-party distributors, which contained clauses stipulating the resale price at which various non-alcoholic beverages under trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company (“TCCC”) were to be sold.
Africa Industry

COMESA concludes  Investigation into Coca-Cola Beverages Africa

EABW Editor

The COMESA Competitions Commission has closed an investigation in which Coca-Cola Beverages Africa Proprietary Limited(“CCBA”) and third-party distributors, which contained clauses stipulating the resale price at which various non-alcoholic beverages under trademarks of The Coca-Cola Company (“TCCC”) were to be sold. The Commission in a press release said they instituted a formal investigation under Article […]