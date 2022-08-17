Coca-Cola Uganda Sponsors the Rwenzori Marathon
Coca-Cola Uganda Sponsors the Rwenzori Marathon

Godfrey Ivudria

Kampala, August 17, 2022; Coca-Cola Beverages Uganda (CCBU) through its flagship hydration brand Rwenzori Water has today announced Shs170 million sponsorship of the Rwenzori Marathon scheduled to take place on Saturday September 3, 2022, in Kasese.

CCBU joins other sponsorship partners including Jumia, a leading online retailer, who will sell tickets at Shs50,000 each.

“Registration is now openon the Jumia online shop. You can purchase your tickets and we will deliver your kits to your doorstep within Kampala, or you can choose to pick them up in Kasese,” said Shakib Nsubuga, Jumia’s Expansion Manager.

The Rwenzori Marathon will consist of a 42km full marathon, a 21km half marathon and 5km fun run. The marathon is open to the general public, both amateurs and professionals.

“It goes without saying that the Rwenzori brand was inspired by the natural beauty of the Rwenzori Mountains. It stands tall, magnificent and breath taking which is reflected in the Rwenzori brand.

This marathon affords runners the opportunity to enjoy its beauty while keeping fit. Kasese district has a lot more to offer and no one should miss-out on this experience,” said Isaac Sekasi, Business Development and Commercialization Director at CCBU.

“As part of our business sustainability initiatives, environmental protection is at the core of our business operation. Rwenzori Marathon gives us the opportunity to promote this region that represents our roots. We are more than excited to be a part of this,” he added.

The Rwenzori Marathon was aims to promote sports tourism, foster healthy lifestyles, and highlight the importance of caring for the environment. It seeks to raise awareness of the iconic Rwenzori Mountain ranges.

“I climbed the Rwenzori Mountains recently and the beauty is indescribable. The marathon will help draw attention to this resource and increase tourism,” said Equator Hikes Director, Amos Wekesa.

With about 2000 running enthusiasts and professional athletes expected to at the foot of the Rwenzori range, the marathon will represent an exciting new challenge to Ugandan and foreign runners alike.

Wekesa announced Shs42m in prizes for the marathon runners courtesy of Standard Chartered Bank. Shs5m, 4m, 3m, 2m and 1m prizes are allocated to the top five runners in the 42km full marathon for both men and women.

The top three male and female athletes in the 21km half marathon will bag Shs3m, 2m and 1m respectively.

Other partners for the Rwenzori Marathon include UNDP, Tusker Lite and Rocket Health.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

