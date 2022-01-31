CHOGM Rwanda 2022 Date Announced
31 January 2022. His Excellency Paul Kagame, President of the Republic of Rwanda, and Commonwealth Secretary-General, The Rt. Hon. Patricia Scotland, have today announced the week of 20 June 2022 as the new date agreed with member countries for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM).

CHOGM was due to have been held in Kigali in June 2020 but has been postponed twice due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

CHOGM is customarily held every two years and is the Commonwealth’s highest consultative and policy-making gathering.

Commonwealth leaders selected Rwanda as host for their next summit when they met in London in 2018.

Speaking on the announcement President Kagame said: “Rwanda is pleased to welcome all delegates and participants to Kigali for a safe and productive CHOGM Rwanda 2022.

The last two years have made it clear to us that we are more connected than ever before and we must work together to achieve the tangible and sustainable results we want.

The long awaited meeting will be an important occasion to come together to address the challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and to build on innovative technological and economic opportunities to solve other key problems facing our citizens.”

The Secretary-General Scotland said: “I am delighted that the Commonwealth family can finally be reunited, four years on from our last CHOGM in London.

Our meetings in Rwanda will give us a real opportunity to reaffirm the values that bind the Commonwealth together and focus on vital issues, including the recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, tackling climate change and poverty, boosting trade and promoting sustainable development – all issues that can only be dealt with decisively through
multilateral cooperation and mutual support. “We have adapted throughout the pandemic, holding ministerial meetings online.

It is with great joy and anticipation that I look ahead to a face-to-face Commonwealth Heads of Government meeting.

This will be the first CHOGM to be held in Africa for over a decade and I would like to commend the Government and people of Rwanda for their outstanding commitment and dedication to delivering an exemplary CHOGM in Kigali.

I thank all Rwandans for their grace and fortitude in undertaking such detailed preparations to ensure a safe, secure and productive CHOGM that drives the Commonwealth forward in these trying times.”

