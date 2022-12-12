China Telecom Deploys CTGNET in South Africa, Kenya and Djibouti
Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)
China Telecom has launched its IP transit service CTGNET in several new African cities including Cape Town, Durban, Johannesburg, Nairobi, Mombasa and Djibouti.
CTGNET joins Chinanet AS4134 and CN2 AS4809 on China Telecom’s list of IP transit services.
It will carry traffic that serves the requirements of China Telecom’s global internet client base and has multiple 100G optical transport network (OTN) capacities on various cable systems.

The CTGNET network is part of China Telecom’s global tier 1 backbone and provides access to local and European peering, along with direct access to content and customers in the Middle East and Asia.
CTGNET has low latency and the most direct routes to the Asia Pacific region, following investments by China Telecom in new routes and cable systems in the region.
The company said the launch of CTGNET positions China Telecom as one of the few global Tier 1 operators that have a presence both in Cape Town and Durban.
This gives South African ISPs and operators new options for IP transit services in those markets whilst also upgrading and improving access to major global routes in previously under-served regions.
