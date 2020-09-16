ChildFund receives Ush129M COVID19 donation from Standard Chartered Bank Uganda

ChildFund Uganda Country Program has received UGX 129 million from Standard Chartered Bank Uganda towards the ongoing response to COVID19 prevention for Kampala Metropolitan Area in the divisions of Rubaga, Makindye, Nakawa and parts of Wakiso district.
ChildFund Uganda Country Program has received UGX 129 million from Standard Chartered Bank Uganda towards the ongoing response to COVID19 prevention for Kampala Metropolitan Area in the divisions of Rubaga, Makindye, Nakawa and parts of Wakiso district.

This generous donation will be used to promote and strengthen positive knowledge, skills, and practice among 2,300 households and other highly congested places such as market areas in response to the COVID19 pandemic.

Together with Kampala Area Federation of Communities, ChildFund Uganda’s Implementing Partner, the funds will be used in procuring handwashing facilities for communal places of high congestion, developing, and producing Information Education and Communication materials to aide risk communication within the vulnerable communities.

This is in addition to working with and supporting Village Health Teams to ensure that children and their families have appropriate and accurate information about COVID19 prevention and compliance measures per Standard Operating Procedures put forward by the government.

Albert Saltson, CEO Standard Chartered Bank Uganda upon making the donation said they are delighted to partner with ChildFund Uganda to reach more masses in populous areas.

“COVID19 Pandemic has had devastating effects on our society and we are partnering with Government and NGOs to support the communities to curb the spread and prevent any negative shocks.

“Our financial contributions towards COVID19, currently standing at Ugx 1.6 billion is a testament to our brand promise – Here for good.

“We are committed to going beyond banking to stand with our clients and community in this uncertain time,” said Saltson.

ChildFund Uganda’s Country Director Moses Otai welcomed the collaboration and financial support from a socially responsible corporate partner in ensuring that all is done to stem the spread of COVID 19, strengthen community resilience and ensure child and family safety from all associated effects of COVID19.

“ChildFund looks forward to working with more corporate sector partners to reach more communities and families in a sustainable way,” Otai said.

