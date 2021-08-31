CEO Summit to Discuss Shared Value
Africa Opportunities

CEO Summit to Discuss Shared Value

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Kampala, 30/8/2021. The 12th Edition of the largest gathering of Uganda’s leaders and private sector decision-makers will bring together 200 corporate sector leaders from the private sector, the civil society, and the public sector.

The CEO Summit will be held virtually and on the ground on September 17th, 2021. This Edition of the largest annual gather for the country’s outstanding CEOs will once again give corporate sector leaders a voice in the major debates around the transformation of the economy.

  • Theme: “Innovating for Shared Value – Putting Purpose into Practice
  • Organised by the CEO Summit Uganda in partnership with Strathmore Business School and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, and co- sponsored by Equity Bank, Standard Chartered Bank, Stanbic Bank, Absa Bank Uganda Limited and the Innovation Village.

It will also provide a platform where corporate companies and entrepreneurs will discuss, grow their connections, and devise ways to create an innovative economic environment that will prosper Uganda’s economy.

Dr. Patricia Murugami, Founder and CEO, Breakthrough Leadership Transformation, Nairobi, Kenyawill deliver the keynote speech on “Innovating for Shared Value – Putting Purpose into Practice.”

She will share her most valuable ideas, insights, and recommended actions to accelerate innovation in the changing world.

Other speakers are Ms. Anne Juuko, Chief Executive Officer Stanbic Bank Limited Uganda, Mr. Anthony Kituuka, Executive Director Equity Bank Uganda Ltd Mr. Mumba Kalifungwa, Chief Executive Officer Absa Bank Uganda Limited, Mr. Tony Otoa, Oil &Gas Expert and  Mr. Godfrey Sebaana, Executive Director and Head Client Coverage Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking Standard Chartered Bank.

Also speaking is Ms. Susan Ngongi Namondo, UN Resident Coordinator in Uganda, Baker Magunda, Managing Director/CEO Guinness Nigeria PLC, Mr. Kenneth Muhanghi, Managing Partner KTA Advocates, Ms. Gertrude Karugaba, Chairperson League of East African Directors (LEAD), Mr. Donald Waigumbulizi, Managing Director, Ericsson Uganda and Vincent Tumwijukye, Chief Executive Officer Future Link Technologies Ltd.

The Annual CEO Forum is an exclusive invitation-only forum. The Forum was first held in 2009, in response to the financial meltdown of 2008, as a platform for the captains of industry to debate and re-think the economy, to drive mutually beneficial partnerships to address each other’s woes, and to become catalysts for action and change. Over the years, the CEO Forum has become a platform for Corporate Uganda to engage government and policymakers and share insights on social-economic transformation.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Agribusiness Support Partnership by AGRA and Aceli
Africa Agribusiness

Agribusiness Support Partnership by AGRA and Aceli

Godfrey Ivudria

AGRA has announced a partnership with Aceli Africa to enhance capital flows to SMEs in the agriculture sector and support a financially inclusive agricultural transformation across Africa. AGRA and Aceli have signed a letter of intent committing to jointly work together to test and scale up innovations that substantially drive down the cost and risk of financing SMEs in the agriculture space.  Aceli Africa is a market incentive facility that offers financial incentives to […]

Small-scale Farmers Launch Warehouse-Uganda
Africa Agribusiness Opportunities

Small-scale Farmers Launch Warehouse-Uganda

Godfrey Ivudria

BY SAMUEL NABWIISO, Access to markets is still a challenge for most small-scale farmers in Uganda, especially women in rural areas. This exposes them to exploitation, hence little earnings, which keep most small-scale farmers in poverty. To address this challenge, small-scale farmers have explored the possibility of using online technology to accessing markets and information, […]

Electricity, transport, and health identified as key priorities
Africa Industry

Japan, AfDB announce $3.5b for Africa’s private sector development

EABW Editor

Japan and the African Development Bank on Friday announced a joint target of $3.5 billion under the Enhanced Private Sector Assistance for Africa initiative (EPSA4), during the 7th Tokyo International Conference on African Development (TICAD 7). Both Japan and the Bank have set a target of $1.75 billion each, from 2020-2022, to enhance the fourth phase […]