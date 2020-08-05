CEO summit announces 1st ever Virtual Edition of the CEO Forum

The CEO Summit Uganda in partnership with The Innovation Village, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development and Strathmore Business School is organizing the 11th Edition of the annual CEO forum.

The event themed Leading Change through Strategic Collaboration seeks to ignite conversation on how the world is changing and progressing faster than ever, and explore ways corporates can stay ahead of the game through innovation and creativity, finding new ways to operate their businesses in order to stay in line with market developments and not fall behind on trends and innovations in their market.

According to Dr Peter Kimbowa, Team Leader and Founder of CEO Summit, “Startups live on the edge of disruptive innovation, focus on product versus process, and can inform organizations on new business models, emerging technologies and deliver a more customer-focused agenda which often has a positive outcome on brand and revenue.

“This year, the summit seeks to explore ways corporates can support and promote youth-led innovations through shared value partnerships”.

The CEO Summit Uganda brings together the region’s best business and industry minds to engage with thought leaders, public sector practitioners & development actors with a view to engendering insights into influencing and implementing solutions to business and industry challenges and hindrances to economic growth.

“We are happy to associate with the CEO Summit for the unique platform it provides for innovators and entrepreneurs to engage in captivating discussions with the region’s best business and industry minds.

“This partnership helps us fulfil our vision of ensuring youths are able to solve industry-level challenges and create opportunities for other future leaders across Uganda,” emphasized CK Japheth, CEO and Founder of The Innovation Village.

This year, the CEO Forum will gather men and women who are guiding some of the country’s biggest companies into the future. Speakers will discuss the biggest challenges in business today, from crisis and disruption to employee expectations.

The virtual event set to happen on 11th September 2020, will offer a highly experiential and innovative environment, designed to give attendees skillsets and mindsets to bring their vision to life and drive their organizations forward faster.

Built around highly interactive panel discussions, keynote sessions, innovative showcases, coupled with the chance to rub shoulders with titans, thinkers, and doers of every industry, the summit will be energetic, positive, and engaging, challenging traditional thinking and fast-forwarding you to the future, and the keynote address will be delivered by Samuel Yalew Adela, Country Head of MasterCard Foundation.

Kimbowa called upon individuals to join prominent leaders and engage with a network of Uganda’s top leading CEOs and top executives from the most successful corporations and tech companies, along with innovation experts, fast-growing startups, investors from every industry for this year’s CEO Forum or Visit www.ceoforum.ug for more information.