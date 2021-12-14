Centenary Bank Wins Banking Innovation Award 2021

Kampala 14th Dec 2021 – Centenary Bank, the leading commercial microfinance bank in Uganda has won three awards in the recently concluded 2021 Digital Impact Awards Africa (DIAA) held at Mestil Hotel Kampala.

The Bank was awarded Silver for the Digital Brand of the year, won the Banking Innovation Excellence Award for its CenteOn the Go account opening feature on the CenteMobile banking platform as well as the Community Banking Innovation Excellence award for the Agent banking and CenteXpress services.

The 8th Edition of the Digital Impact Awards Africa held under the theme “Maximizing the Digital Dividend” set out to explore the strategic trends and technologies that are shaping the future of Digital, Information Technology, and Business with special attention to the safety of customers’ funds and security of platforms in the financial technology industry.

Speaking at the Award Ceremony, Mr. Micheal Bulyerali, the Corporate Communication Specialist for Centenary Bank said that, “The awards that we have been presented with are an indication that Centenary Bank is committed to innovate solutions that are beneficial and inclusive for all our customers.

Centenary Bank is grateful to its customers for embracing our digital services, especially during this period where users need to access service conveniently in a safe and secure manner, given the COVID-19 situation.”

“When faced with changing customer needs, it is prudent as a financial institution to innovate banking solutions that will address the key customer issues.

We have been presented with the Banking Innovation award for the recently launched CenteOn the Go feature, which is a platform on our CenteMobile banking App designed to enable customers to easily open their preferred bank account without physically going to the Bank,” Bulyerali concluded.

“This feature and many other digital banking services offered by Our Bank are aimed at creating ease and providing convenience while ensuring that customers safely access money and carry out other banking transactions,” he added.

In 2018 Centenary Bank was voted the Digital Brand of Year following the previous year’s award of Best Brand on Social Media, while bank won the Community Banking Excellence in 2020 among others.