Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has joined forces with Jumia, through its subsidiary Jumia Food, to provide Carrefour customers with a secure and convenient way to have their orders delivered to their homes.
ICT Industry

Carrefour partners with Jumia Food to Deliver Groceries in Kampala

EABW EditorComment(0)

Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has joined forces with Jumia, through its subsidiary Jumia Food, to provide Carrefour customers with a secure and convenient way to have their orders delivered to their homes.

The partnership comes as the country continues to witness a sharp increase in demand for delivery services, following increased movement restrictions.

Customers can now access Carrefour’s offerings on the Jumia Food app and place their orders for the listed items.

Jumia Food will deliver to the customer’s desired location throughout Kampala and payments can be done using various options.

Franck Moreau, the Country Manager Carrefour Uganda and Kenya said: “Our partnership with Jumia is a testament to our agility and adaptability as a business, which allows us to overcome disruption, and quickly cater to our customers’ needs during these challenging times.

“This is an important step in our digital transformation journey and Omni-channel offering, and we look forward to bringing our great value products closer to our customers by offering them a safe and contactless delivery experience to their homes.”

More shoppers will have access to a variety of Carrefour products now, providing them with the same great value prices and quality of products they enjoy at Carrefour stores.

Initially, there will be a limit on orders per item for selected key products to ensure everyone receives what they need.

The range of products is prioritized for essential goods, dry foods like sugar and flour, sanitization products, beverages. However fresh produce like fruits and vegetables are available for ordering with no limitation.

Orders will be processed by Carrefour employees, who apply strict hygiene measures, including wearing gloves and masks at all times.

EABW Editor
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

According to the latest research conducted by Colliers International, personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) could increase hotel revenues by over
ICT Industry

How Artificial Intelligence increases hotel revenues and cuts costs?

EABW Editor

According to the latest research conducted by Colliers International, personalization Artificial Intelligence (AI) could increase hotel revenues by over 10 per cent and reduce costs by more than 15 per cent – with hotel operators expecting technology such as voice and facial recognition, virtual reality and biometrics to be mainstream by 2025. Further to this, […]

Africa Industry Opinions Wellness

The COVID-19 Debt Deluge

EABW Editor

Pandemics like COVID-19, alarming and destructive as they are, can serve a useful purpose if they remind everyone of the critical importance of public health. When a contagious disease strikes, even a society’s most protected elites must worry about the health of neglected populations. Those who have advocated privatization and cost-cutting measures that deny health […]

Merck, a science and technology company, has announced that, as part of its integrated Schistosomiasis Elimination Program, it is intensifying the Research & Development efforts for developing and providing access to transformative and sustainable health solutions to fight schistosomiasis also known as Bilharzia.
Industry Wellness

Science company intensifies research to eliminate Bilharzia

EABW Editor

Merck, a science and technology company, has announced that, as part of its integrated Schistosomiasis Elimination Program, it is intensifying the Research & Development efforts for developing and providing access to transformative and sustainable health solutions to fight schistosomiasis also known as Bilharzia. Merck, through its Global Health Institute, has established a portfolio of innovative […]