Carrefour partners with Jumia Food to Deliver Groceries in Kampala

Carrefour, operated by Majid Al Futtaim in Uganda, has joined forces with Jumia, through its subsidiary Jumia Food, to provide Carrefour customers with a secure and convenient way to have their orders delivered to their homes.

The partnership comes as the country continues to witness a sharp increase in demand for delivery services, following increased movement restrictions.

Customers can now access Carrefour’s offerings on the Jumia Food app and place their orders for the listed items.

Jumia Food will deliver to the customer’s desired location throughout Kampala and payments can be done using various options.

Franck Moreau, the Country Manager Carrefour Uganda and Kenya said: “Our partnership with Jumia is a testament to our agility and adaptability as a business, which allows us to overcome disruption, and quickly cater to our customers’ needs during these challenging times.

“This is an important step in our digital transformation journey and Omni-channel offering, and we look forward to bringing our great value products closer to our customers by offering them a safe and contactless delivery experience to their homes.”

More shoppers will have access to a variety of Carrefour products now, providing them with the same great value prices and quality of products they enjoy at Carrefour stores.

Initially, there will be a limit on orders per item for selected key products to ensure everyone receives what they need.

The range of products is prioritized for essential goods, dry foods like sugar and flour, sanitization products, beverages. However fresh produce like fruits and vegetables are available for ordering with no limitation.

Orders will be processed by Carrefour employees, who apply strict hygiene measures, including wearing gloves and masks at all times.