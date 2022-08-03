Cape Town to host the 8th Africa Fintech Summit

WASHINGTON DC, United States of America, 3 August 2022, /African Media Agency/- In November 2022, leading innovators, investors, and policymakers from around the world will gather in Cape Town, South Africa, for the 8th edition of the Africa Fintech Summit (AFTS). The summit will take place on 02-04 November 2022 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre(CTICC).

With participants who represent over $4.5bn in private equity and venture capital funding, the AFTS is the premier global initiative dedicated to financial technology in Africa. The bi-annual summit occurs each April in Washington, D.C., and each November in a different African city. The AFTS Advisory Board unanimously chose Cape Town as the 2022 host city in recognition of South Africa’s position as one of the Top 4 Africa’s Fintech ecosystem hubs, Cape town’s ranking as one of the top 3 startup cities in Africa, South Africa’s well-developed infrastructures with an efficient financial, legal, energy, telecommunication, and transport systems as well as a stock exchange that is Africa’s largest and among the top 20 in the world.

H.E. Nomaindiya Mfeketo , South Africa’s Ambassador to the US, said: “I am very much pleased to welcome Africa Fintech Summit’s delegates to South Africa this year. We are committed to inculcating the spirit of Ubuntu and the “Batho Pele” (People First) principles, which is reflective of our country’s values of putting humanity central to all that we do. The Africa Fintech Summit, having financial inclusion at its core and enabling the underserved & underbanked population to enjoy affordable and convenient financial services via innovative technological services, is a very welcome initiative. I would like to welcome the global delegates of AFTS to beautiful South Africa and enjoy delightful conference tourism!”

Welcoming AFTS delegates to Cape Town, Wrenelle Stander, CEO of Wesgro said: “We are delighted that the Mother City has been selected to host the upcoming

Africa Fintech Summit’s Zekarias Amsalu With Fintech Association Of South Africa’s Co-founders

Africa Fintech Summit. With our state-of-the-art conference facilities, strong financial industry – underpinned by our vibrant tech ecosystem – Cape Town is Africa’s Tech Capital and well positioned to contribute to the success of the event. We look forward to supporting the summit and welcoming the delegates for a great South African experience.”

“We are very pleased to bring AFTS to South Africa, a world leader in Banking & telecom services and one of the top African countries with the most advanced technological ecosystem hubs and sophisticated tech talent. We look forward to welcoming our global delegates and ecosystem players to Cape Town this November and so collaborative partnerships and initiatives are made towards Africanization of global tech,” said Zekarias Amsalu, Co-Founder of AFTS.

This past April, the AFTS in Washington, D.C. hosted 289 in person and 200 virtual delegates including Government representatives, entrepreneurs, Fintech Founders, Investors, DFIs, bank executives, policy makers, and corporate influencers from over

35 countries.

Past November AFTS Summits took place in:

· Lagos(2018)

· Addis(2019)

· Virtual(2020)

· Cairo(2021)

#AFTSCAPETOWN22 will focus on the policy and regulation, tech talent, future of banking, mobile money growth and integration, Embedded Fintech, blockchain, Powering African Fintech via VC, Debt Financing & CVC investing, remittances, intra-Africa Trade & payment infrastructure and financial inclusion among others. Strategic partners for the Summit include Wesgro, City of Cape town, SA’s Department of Tourism, FintechZA, Corporate Council on Africa, The US State Department, Flawless Events, Congo Business Network, Africa Tourism Association, and more.

The Cape Town Summit has already secured strategic sponsors including TeamApt, EcoBank, Flutterwave, Leatherback, Wilson Sonsini, FonBank, AFEX and counting.

A limited number of delegate passes for the AFTS Cape Town are now available.

To learn more or to register, visit http://africafintechsummit.com/

Distributed by African Media Agencyin partnership with Africa Fintech Summit.

About Africa Fintech Summit

AFTS is the premier global initiative dedicated to the African fintech ecosystem. AFTS is traditionally hosted in Washington, D.C., each April during the World Bank/IFC annual meeting week and in a different African city each November (most recently Lagos, Addis Ababa and Cairo). The summit is being held in a hybrid format, in person in the selected Venue in compliance with COVID-19 protocol and global live virtual delegates. The November 2022 summit will take place in Cape Town, South Africa.

Supported by an advisory board of thought leaders and fintech pioneers, AFTS is a unique space where innovative ideas are debated, investments mobilized, partnership deals signed, and collaborations formed across sectors and geographies. AFTS is organized in partnership between Washington, D.C. based firms, strategic advisory group, Dedalus Global, and Pan-African consultancy advisory firm, Ibex Frontier.

Media contact:

Charles Isidi

Digital Engagement Strategist, AFTS

[email protected]

The post Cape Town to host the 8th Africa Fintech Summit appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)