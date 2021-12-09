Bybit Next Level 2021 — Delivering the Best Trading Platform﻿

SINGAPORE, 9 December 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, held its year-end product launch and review session titled “Bybit Next Level” where CEO Ben Zhou shared recent significant milestones and the exciting new products and services that the crypto exchange will be launching soon for its global users.

Recent Significant Milestones

· Serving all crypto lovers of all levels: Bybit supports spot trading, derivatives trading, new token launchpad, and the staking and yield earning services in ByFi Center that include launchpool to empower users in their crypto trading journey.

· Global user base: Bybit saw a 77% increase in terms of global user base, and is currently serving global communities from more than 150 countries and supporting 13 languages.

· Overall trading volume: Bybit saw more than $1.7 trillion worth of crypto asset transactions in the last quarter.

· Most stable and reliable exchange: Bybit’s improved system ensures 99.9% uptime all year round.

· Global sponsorships (esports): Bybit has partnered with top esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance and Virtus.Pro to deepen the bond between the two close-knit communities.

· Global sponsorships (football): Alongside its existing sponsorship with German professional sports club Borussia Dortmund (BVB), Bybit is the global sponsor of the Argentine Football Association and a sponsor of Japanese professional football club Avispa Fukuoka to support revitalizing efforts in the prefecture.

· Giving back: Bybit has committed to give $800,000 in Bitcoin to UNICEF to support or empower the girls’ education in East Asia and the Pacific.

· BitDAO, the largest DAO: Bybit has contributed more than $300 million, and pledges to commit 2.5bps of futures trading volume to BitDAO, one of the world’s largest token governed treasuries that is empowering the next generation of Web3 organizations.

Upcoming Products & Services

· Options trading: European options, and linear options contracts collateralized in USDC

· USDC perpetuals and portfolio margin, which adopts a risk based model for experienced traders including market makers and institutional clients to increase fund utilization based on the underlying price and volatility across perpetuals and options

· Unified margin account that combines all account types to provide users with the flexibility and convenience to achieve their financial goals

· Grid trading that includes a trading bot within Bybit’s ByFi Center that helps users automate their buy and sell orders placed at predetermined intervals by adjusting their desired leverage amount

· Institution services: tailor-made products and services for institutions

· Wallet 3.0: supporting > 100 different assets including DeFi, NFTs, which are built with smart contracts

· “Trader Circle” loyalty program

· Bybit NFT Marketplace

Concluding the session, Zhou said, “2021 has been a rollercoaster year for crypto. To our supporters, thank you for making history and being at the forefront with us to witness the evolution of the industry. We will continue to bring our A game and take the industry further by bringing Next Level Trading to you and elevate your overall experience”.

