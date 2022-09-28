AMA

Bybit Launchpad 2.0 to List PUMLx 

GOLD COAST, Australia, 28 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has unveiled its latest listing on Bybit Launchpad 2.0 — PUMLx. PUMLx is the utility token of PUML Better Health.

PUML Better Health is the original web3, move-to-earn platform for Corporate Wellness. PUML specializes in the move-to-earn, fitness, and wellness industry. Users are rewarded with PUMLx tokens on the Ethereum blockchain for completing health challenges such as steps, sleep, meditation, and more. The PUMLx token will drive its expansion into the consumer move-to-earn space by rewarding users with daily step claims within its mobile apps. 

PUML Better Health has successfully launched Move-to-Earn for Corporates by partnering with major corporations such as LVMH, Deloitte, Western Union, and many more, generating significant revenue and growth.

Holders can use PUMLx for staking rewards, asset swapping, purchasing athlete NFTs and other unique utilities. PUMLx is also designed for users to buy PUML’s future in-game NFT named WearX, a wearable watch NFT that can be staked to multiply daily step claims and boost Move-to-Earn rewards. 

PUMLx will ultimately help drive the growth and trajectory of the PUML ecosystem as it cements the credibility and integrity of the utility token and then transitions towards a governance token in the future.

Bybit Launchpad 2.0 is a freshly revamped platform connecting users with some of the most sought-after tokens in the space. Bybit users can commit BitDAO (BIT) to subscribe to token allocations or participate in Launchpad 2.0’s new lottery model, where users stake a nominal amount of Tether (USDT) for the chance to win allocations of new tokens. In addition, the best-performing tokens from previous listings are also available for purchase on the Launchpad.

Launchpad 2.0 is part of Bybit’s growth story as the platform recently reached 10 million users.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR) and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

