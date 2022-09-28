AMA

Bybit CEO Calls For Wall St to Embrace Crypto

charlesmulungiComment(0)

Wall St Should Look to Adapt to Crypto, Not the Other Way Around

VICTORIA, Seychelles, 28 September 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit, the top 3 crypto exchanges in the world by web traffic, has called for the traditional markets to embrace the change being driven by crypto.

Speaking at the Pantera Blockchain Summit Asia this week, Zhou discussed the growing convergence between traditional financial institutions and crypto. “The infrastructure is already in place and large institutions are already exploring and engaging at multiple levels with crypto leaders,” he commented.

But he said, “Wall St could do a lot more to truly embrace the innovation in the market and remain relevant.” adding that traditional financial service firms run the risk of facing the same fate as Nokia.

“Wall St has much more to gain if it embraces crypto, rather than the other way around.” he added.

Zhou was referring to Wall St’s traditional approach of assimilating innovation, within its increasingly outdated business model, only to see the innovation stifled and suffocated under internal processes and restrictions.  

“There is a new financial services model for the world that is rapidly evolving,” the crypto CEO said. “The energy, innovation, and momentum are all with crypto.” 

He used the exodus of talent to illustrate his point and how ‘The Street’ needs to catch up in this crypto race so as not lose out as top performers. “Talent is attracted to crypto by its faster-paced environments, its hunger, and its unrestricted ability to innovate,” he said.

Moderator Franklin Bi, confirmed as much when he talked of how during his time on Wall St, it would take 2 to 3 years to bring a new product to market, not the 2 to 3 weeks it takes Bybit.

Zhou co-founded Bybit in 2018 as a crypto derivatives exchange with a handful of trading pairs. Since then, it has grown into a one-stop shop for all things crypto with a 10-million-strong user base. Zhou achieved this, he said, partly because of crypto’s “can do” attitude. 

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in March 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR) and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka.

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com/

For updates, please follow Bybit’s social media platforms on 

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

The post Bybit CEO Calls For Wall St to Embrace Crypto appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

France orders 21 more TALIOS optronic pods

charlesmulungi

Thales has received a firm order from the French defence procurement agency (DGA) for an additional 21 TALIOS optronic pods to equip French forces.  With this new order, a total of 67 TALIOS pods will be in service with the French Air and Space Force and the French Navy by 2025.  Since the TALIOS programme […]

AMA

Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome Pledge US$300 Million to CEPI for COVID-19 Pandemic Response and to Accelerate Epidemic Preparedness

charlesmulungi

The foundations call on world leaders to support the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) to help end the COVID-19 crisis, prepare for future pandemics, and address epidemic threats.  SEATTLE AND LONDON, 18 January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and Wellcome each pledged US$150 million for a total of US$300 million […]

AMA

Heal by Hair: Bluemind Foundation launches the inaugural promotion of the first Movement of Hairdresser Ambassadors for Mental Health in Africa

charlesmulungi

LOMÉ, DOUALA and PARIS, 03 May 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Heal by Hair, Bluemind Foundation’s signature program, has been named « Most innovative mental health program in Africa and female empowerment excellence award 2022» by Acquisition International. The first movement of mental health hairdressers’ ambassadors in Africa, Heal by Hair, is a short and innovative training program […]