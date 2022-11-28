AMA

Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients 

charlesmulungiComment(0)

Bybit looks to Kickstart Crypto Market with short-term stimulus package 

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 28 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, the world’s third most visited crypto exchange, has announced the launch of a $100 million support fund to shore up institutional market makers during this challenging period in the crypto industry. 

The fund will offer a helping hand to Bybit’s dedicated institutional clients with a maximum of up to $10 million per client available and is intended to support the industry as the fallout from recent events continues. 

Bybit says it will use the fund to support any of its institutional clients that require it. The offer is open to existing customers, as well as new institutional customers who join the crypto exchange. In addition to the support fund, Bybit will also provide dedicated account managers to provide support with the application once the client has become a verified KYB (Know Your Business) user.  

Bybit took the decision to help strengthen market makers and institutional clients given their importance to the broader market. Bybit hopes the stimulus package will act as a catalyst and help ignite the recovery of the industry as a whole – and represent an important move toward greater industry wide stability. 

“We are all in this together, and it’s up to everyone to do what they can to support our industry and this is one way we are helping to give back,” said Ben Zhou, co-founder and CEO of Bybit. “We are bullish that crypto will continue to empower people everywhere with the values of equal access to financial services, and decentralized power structures — and we will continue to do all we can to kickstart crypto, ignite the industry, and drive the future of financial services.” 

Institutional tracers and high frequency traders interested in accessing the fund should reach out to their dedicated account manager. New customers should reach out to  Bybit on the following email: [email protected] 

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Bybit.

About Bybit

Bybit is a cryptocurrency exchange established in 2018 that offers a professional platform where crypto traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, excellent customer service and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One racing team, Oracle Red Bull Racing, esports teams NAVI, Astralis, Alliance, Virtus.pro, Made in Brazil (MIBR), City Esports, and Oracle Red Bull Racing Esports, and association football (soccer) teams Borussia Dortmund and Avispa Fukuoka. 

For more information please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow Bybit’s social media platforms on 

https://discord.com/invite/bybit

https://www.facebook.com/Bybit

https://www.instagram.com/bybit_official/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/bybitexchange/

https://www.reddit.com/r/Bybit/

https://t.me/BybitEnglish

https://www.tiktok.com/@bybit_official

https://www.youtube.com/c/Bybit

https://twitter.com/Bybit_Official

For media enquiries, please contact: [email protected]

The post Bybit Announces $100 Million Support Fund for Institutional Clients  appeared first on African Media Agency.

Source : African Media Agency (AMA)

charlesmulungi

Related Articles

AMA

South Africa: Human rights groups intervene in historic class action for lead poisoning launched by Zambian children

charlesmulungi

LONDON, United Kingdom, 10 May 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/-Amnesty International and the Southern Africa Litigation Centre (SALC) have applied to intervene in an unprecedented class action lawsuit in a case brought by a group of Zambian children and women against the mining giant Anglo American in South Africa, the organizations have announced after filing papers today. The […]

AMA

Top Crypto Platform Bybit Launches Options Trading

charlesmulungi

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, 26 April 2022, /African Media Agency/(AMA) – Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, has announced its expansion into crypto options trading, adding to its existing product line of perpetual futures contracts and expiration futures contracts. Bybit’s new options trading offering is based on user feedback, representing an important step in developing […]

AMA

Bybit Announces Launch of NFT Platform With Mystery Boxes of Monster Galaxy NFTs, Exclusive Artworks Curated by ONBD and REALY Apparel

charlesmulungi

SINGAPORE, 20 January 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Bybit, one of the world’s fastest growing cryptocurrency exchanges, announced the launch of the Bybit NFT Marketplace, a non-fungible token (NFT) platform that aims to streamline digital ownership and support the development of blockchain gaming and the metaverse. The Bybit NFT Marketplace is set to become a one-stop shop that […]