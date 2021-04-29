Businesses Management Skills with-Airtel Uganda

Hoima – 28th April 2021: Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G internet coverage across the country, has today launched its inaugural nationwide campaign dubbed the Franchise Partner Development Training.

The Airtel Franchise Partner Development Programme is part of Airtel’s strategic corporate social responsibility initiative aimed at empowering Ugandans through job creation and creating sustainable livelihoods.

Partners to get trained in Personal Money Management, Basic Business Skills, Running my Airtel Business Tax and compliance

Speaking about the programme, the Airtel Uganda Chief Commercial Officer Amit Kapur said, “Through this training, Franchise Partners will be equipped with business skill sets that will see them become efficient, improve their individual performance and hence become more profitable.

This will replicate into a sustained value chain creating jobs for agents and Sim Selling Outlets.”

While launching the training, the Airtel Uganda Regional Business Manager Growth, Christian Ongecu confirmed Airtel’s commitment towards offering partners the requisite support they require as they do business with Airtel Uganda.

“Through engagements like the Franchise Partner Development Programme, we are reaffirming our position as a committed and dedicated business partner.

Also, avenues such as these enable us to bring our services closer to the communities, and in turn increase our footprint across the country and beyond,” Mr Ongecu said.

The training will cover topics including; Personal Money Management, Basic Business Skills, Running my Airtel Business Tax and compliance.

Participants will be awarded certificates at the end of the training. A hybrid of both theory and practical aspects will be handled, these will be facilitated by both Airtel and External experts including; Uganda Revenue Authority and National Social Security Fund.

Ronald Mayanja, the CEO Ability Explored – the training partner – applauded Airtel for investing in socio-economic activities that positively impact the communities like the Airtel Franchise Partner Development Programme targeted for business proprietors.