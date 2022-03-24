Bulyerali Appointed Manager Digital Communication-Centenary Bank.
Africa Jobs & career

Bulyerali Appointed Manager Digital Communication-Centenary Bank.

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Centenary Bank has appointed Micheal Bulyerali as the Manager Digital Communication, a fundamental arm in the bank’s marketing and communications division.

Bulyerali an Associate of the Chartered Institute of Marketing with a Master of Management Studies in Marketing Management and a Diploma in Professional Marketing – Digital Strategy is also a member of the Chartered Institute of Public Relations, UK and possesses vast experience in the fields of digital communication, public relations, and marketing.

He brings a wealth knowledge in corporate communications gained over a period of more than seven years of implementing effective internal communication, media and public relations and digital communications strategies as well as crisis communication. Prior to his appointment, Bulyerali served as a Corporate Communication Specialist at Centenary Bank.

Over the years, Bulyerali has acquired knowledge and experience in online marketing, advertising, search engine optimization and google analytics, components that come in handy for his new position.

Known to most as a team player with diligence and a great sense of integrity, Bulyerali’s appointment has been welcomed and hailed by Centenary Bank’s executive management as well as colleagues.

In his new role, he will be responsible for leading, developing, implementing and monitoring the execution of the Bank’s the Digital Marketing and Communication Strategy to drive online customer acquisition, retention and engagement.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Halima Aliko Dangote has been appointed as the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), one of Africa's largest and most diversified business conglomerates.
Africa Industry

Halima Dangote Takes charge of Dangote Group Commercial Operations

EABW Editor

Halima Aliko Dangote has been appointed as the Group Executive Director, Commercial Operations of Dangote Industries Limited (DIL), one of Africa’s largest and most diversified business conglomerates. According to a release by the company, Halima Aliko Dangote is returning to the Group after serving on secondment in several capacities across two of its Business Units […]

Africa Industry

Prof. Benedict Oramah Re-appointed as Afreximbank President

Godfrey Ivudria

Cairo, 14 June 2020: – Shareholders of African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) have voted and re-appointed Prof. Benedict Oramah as President of the Pan-African multilateral financial institution for a second 5-year term. The decision was announced today in Cairo following Afreximbank’s 27th Annual General Meeting of Shareholders which was held by circulation of resolutions due to […]

Ethiopia's leading organizations, technology implementers and SAP specialists have gathered in Addis Ababa to discuss how intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and conversational interfaces could be applied to create a step-change in productivity and innovation and transform how companies conduct business.
Africa Industry

Ethiopia discusses how to apply artificial intelligence

EABW Editor

Ethiopia’s leading organizations, technology implementers and SAP specialists have gathered in Addis Ababa to discuss how intelligent technologies such as artificial intelligence, predictive analytics and conversational interfaces could be applied to create a step-change in productivity and innovation and transform how companies conduct business. According to Pedro Guerreiro, Managing Director: Central Africa at SAP Africa, […]