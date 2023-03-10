Buganda Kingdom, Airtel Uganda Launch the 2023 Kabaka Birthday Run 

Kampala – 9th March 2023: Buganda Kingdom in partnership with Airtel Uganda, have today launched the 2023 Kabaka Birthday Run in effort to end the prevalence of HIV/ AIDS in Uganda.

The Run was launched by the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga and the Airtel Uganda Managing Director manoj murali at a press conference held at Bulange Mengo, the Buganda Kingdom Headquarters.

The run is scheduled to take place on Sunday 16th April 2023 and will be flagged off by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II.

This year’s Run is intended to raise awareness and strengthen the efforts to fight the HIV/ AIDS epidemic in Buganda and Uganda at large, under the theme: “The fight to end HIV/ AIDS by 2030.”

Speaking during the press briefing, manoj said, “Airtel Uganda is pleased to, once again, champion a cause that supports the reduction of the disease burden in Buganda.

Since 2019, Airtel Uganda together with Buganda Kingdom and UNAIDS has continued to drive awareness about the danger of HIV/ AIDS in our society through the Kabaka Birthday Run.

This forms part of our sustainability strategy of transforming lives in Uganda. We remain fully committed to this cause.”

He added “The Kabaka Birthday Run is a great platform for millions of Ugandans to celebrate the life of Kabaka Ronald Mutebi II and direct our common efforts in reducing public health challenges like ending the HIV/AIDS epidemic by 2030, fistula and sickle cell.”

While officiating at the launch, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom Owek. Charles Peter Mayiga, said, “After putting up a strong fight against Fistula and Sickle Cells, the Kingdom embarked on a fight against HIV/AIDS in Buganda and in other parts of Uganda through the Kabaka Birthday Run which attracts over 80,000 participants annually.”

Owek. Mayiga added that, “Having partners like Airtel Uganda who are culturally aware of their operating environment, has enabled us in growing digital and financial inclusion of our people.

We appreciate their support in transforming the lives Ugandans. We know that their contribution towards the run will greatly support the fight against HIV/AIDS because Buganda’s productivity is premised on a healthy population”

Data from UNAIDS, the leading organization in the fight against HIV/AIDS, indicates that by 2021, 38.4 million people globally were living with HIV.

The report also indicated that although 1.5 million people became newly infected with HIV, there was a reduction in New HIV infections reflecting a 54% drop since the peak in 1996.

Airtel Uganda and Buganda Kingdom urged the public to come out in huge numbers to support

the HIV/AIDs awareness drive by participating in the Run and Kingdom’s activities.

The running kits worth Ushs 20,000/- include a vest, a water bottle and cap can be purchased at select Airtel Shops Airtel Shop New Park Kyaggwe Road, Shoprite building Ben Kiwanuka and Thobani Centre.

Alternatively, one can use Airtel Money by dialing *185#, select payments, enter the amount plus their PIN to confirm the payment and then pick their Kit at the mentioned points.

Airtel Uganda has continued to make investments in the 100% 4G Network to improve the delivery of affordable voice, data, and financial services in Uganda.

The network recently announced that they had completed important tests for the deployment of 5G technology and only awaits allocation of the requisite spectrum.