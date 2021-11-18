Brussels Airlines confirms its position in the market with a new brand identity

Brussels Airlines keeps its focus on the African continent

BRUSSELS, Belgium, 18 November, 2021 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Today, Brussels Airlines presents a new brand identity, confirming its position in the market as Belgium’s home carrier and the Africa expert of the Lufthansa Group. Updated colours, a new logo and aircraft livery are the visual token of the airline’s new chapter, stating its readiness for future challenges and reemphasizing on the importance of the Belgian brand. A chapter with a strong focus on customer experience, reliability and sustainability while keeping a competitive cost-structure.

As a consequence of the COVID-19 crisis, Brussels Airlines accelerated and intensified in 2020 its transformation plan Reboot Plus, in order to pave the way for a future-proof company that is able to face the competition, with a sound and healthy cost structure.

After the restructuring, the company started the second phase of its Reboot Plus plan: the build-up and improvement phase. Brussels Airlines now turns its attention to the future with strategic investments in an improved customer experience, new technologies, digitization, new ways of working, and the development of its employees.

The Belgian company is transforming to become a healthy, profitable airline that offers perspectives to its customers, partners and employees; an airline with a constant focus on the environment and the reduction of its ecological footprint. A New Brussels Airlines.

“We want to clearly mark the start of the New Brussels Airlines. For our customers, who deserve the best, but also for our employees, who are committed to the transformation that we’re pushing forward and to which they contribute every day. That is why today we present the visual translation of our new start. With this new brand identity, we are ready to show our customers, our employees, our partners and all other stakeholders that we are turning a page. As one of the four Lufthansa Group network airlines, we are building the way towards a promising future. We see this new brand identity as a symbol of confidence in our company – re-emphasizing our identity as Belgium’s home carrier.”– Peter Gerber, CEO of Brussels Airlines

During the coronavirus crisis, the African network of Brussels Airlines remained the most important market for the company, with the most stable flight offer. Also in the future, Brussels Airlines will continue to serve as the African competence center for the Lufthansa Group and continue to invest in the continent.

The first A330 aircraft – the aircraft type that Brussels Airlines operates to Africa – that will be painted in the new collors is OO-SFH and will be ready in May 2022.

“This new brand identity is a very logical step for Brussels Airlines. After years marked by so many changes, it is important to clarify and confirm our position in the market. We are changing into a new company, with new cabin interiors, digitized processes, fleet renewal with A320neo’s on the way, and much more to come. Together with Today Agency, we created a more contemporary branding, one that is fit for our digital age, one that represents a reliable and modern airline.”– Michel Moriaux, Head of Marketing at Brussels Airlines

The new brand identity includes a new version of the Brussels Airlines signature red and blue colours, now a deeper red and a darker shade of blue. The dotted “b”, which today adorns the tails of its fleet, makes way for 9 dots of different sizes in the form of a square, to represent the diversity of its customers, its destinations and its employees. No dot is alike. The updated logo also makes use of a new, more modern type font. The two words of the brand name are now stacked, with the word “brussels” gaining more importance with its larger size to emphasize the airline’s Belgian identity. The new aircraft livery, shows a zoom on the dotted logo on the tails, a fresh white body and a continuation of dots in different shades of blue and grey.

Next to the new visual identity, the new brand identity also translates into a new tagline: “You’re in good company”.

“We have chosen for a tagline that underlines our most valuable asset; the hospitality brought to our passengers by our incredible staff. Their way of working, on and behind the scenes, ensures that our passengers are in good hands. By committing to transparency, by investing in a greener and more comfortable fleet, by being 24/7 available and by making sure that our passengers sit together without an extra charge, we want to offer our customers what really matters to them. No small print, just common sense.”– Michel Moriaux, Head of Marketing at Brussels Airlines

“I wish to sincerely thank all the Brussels Airlines colleagues who have contributed in any way to today’s important milestone in our history. While going for a New Brussels Airlines, our focus on cost and sustainability remains of utmost importance to us. To avoid creating waste and high production cost, our new brand identity will take place in a phased approach. Our aircraft will for instance not be repainted before their painting due date, as to not waste money, resources, nor paint. As a consequence, the repainting of the fleet will take several years. This also means that you will still bump into our “old” branding, as we commit ourselves to using resources until they are depleted or have reached their expiry date.”– Wencke Lemmes, Head of Customer Experience, Product and Marketing at Brussels Airlines

Audiovisual material for media is available HERE.

More visuals available HERE.

Distributed by African Media Agency (AMA) on behalf of Brussel Airlines.

About Brussels Airlines

Brussels Airlines is Belgium’s national airline, connecting the capital of Europe to more than 70 destinations, whereof 15 in Africa, the continent that Brussels Airlines carries closes to its heart. Moreover, Brussels Airlines offers 60 destinations in Europe, 2 in North America and Tel Aviv. The company employs 3,100 employees and operates 38 aircraft.

Brussels Airlines offers cargo capacity on all its flights, commercialized by Lufthansa Cargo. The airline also handles the daily maintenance of its aircraft fleet.

Brussels Airlines is one of the four Lufthansa Group network airlines (Austrian, Brussels Airlines, Lufthansa and Swiss) and member of Star Alliance. The company was founded in 2002 and is 100% owned by Deutsche Lufthansa AG.

More information on brusselsairlines.com

