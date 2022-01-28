Bolt Offers Relief to Night Movers-Uganda

As Uganda’s entertainment sector opens up after over two years of closure, Bolt, the European ride-hailing super app with a local base in Uganda is celebrating with Ugandans by offering affordable and safe means of transport at night.

Bolt announced a new promotion that will encourage people to travel at night using Bolt cars. The promotion will run from 6 pm to 5 pm this coming weekend of the 28th and 29th January 2022.

According to the Country Operations manager Moses Mugerwa, the promo is intended to give relief to Ugandans who work and party at night as people finally return to their normal lives after being under curfew for more than two years.

“We want to thank the government of Uganda for finally deciding to open up the economy to allow Ugandans earn a living as well as enjoy their everyday life.

We are celebrating with Ugandans by giving back through this promotion. On the 28th and 29th, our night customers will be given rides at a subsidized price,” he said.

“We want to encourage Ugandans to prioritise their security as they move at night. Bolt cars are the safest and most reliable way to move at night. Our drivers have been trained to prioritise customer care and give the best service to the customer,” he added.

Bolt Uganda has been working with its drivers during the Covid-19 Pandemic intense period to ensure the safety of both the customers and the drivers.

“We sensitised our riders on safety measures and have provided them with protective gears to keep them safe while they provided safe rides to our customers.

We also provided incentives to our riders to help them through the hard times. As we wait for the boda bodas to also be fully operationally, we continue to encourage our customers to follow Covid 19 measures to keep themselves safe,” he added.