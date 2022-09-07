Bajaj Auto Launches New CT 125 in Uganda

Bajaj Auto Ltd. the manufacturer of Africa’s No.1 motorcycle, has today launched the new 125cc motorcycle – CT 125 in association with M/s Nish Auto Ltd. and M/s Verma Co Ltd., the authorised distributor and principal dealer respectively for Bajaj Motorcycles in Uganda.

The launch of the CT 125, positioned, “Champion of Fuel-Efficiency in 125cc” marked the company’s commitment to provide a fuel efficient 125cc motorcycle with the trustworthy performance.

The CT 125 is powered by superior 125cc engine with the power of 5 gears. Bodas can now enjoy an efficient engine which delivers power packed performance.

CT 125 boasts many first-in-class features which include strongest and long-lasting double cradle chassis, advanced oil filter for longer engine life, zero maintenance 6amp VRLA battery, gear indicator and mobile charger.

The motorcycle is backed by unmatched 1year/50,000 km warranty. With all this, CT 125 comes at an attractive price of 4.8 Million UGX.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Soumya Das, Vice-President, Bajaj Auto said, “Bajaj has been Africa’s No.1 motorcycle brand trusted by more than 7 million customers.

New CT125 has been exclusively designed for Uganda with key inputs from Ugandan riders. We are very delighted to launch the CT 125 which gives them great fuel efficiency, power of 5 gears and lots of other advance features.”

Mr. Pramod Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, Nish Auto Limited said, “Nish Auto, has established strongest service network of 1106 workshops and 18000+ trained mechanics.

Our durable Boxer 100 has already ensured dominant position in the Ugandan market. We aim to further reinforce our leadership position through The CT 125. This motorcycle is truly made for Ugandan riders and roads.”

Mr. Sanjay Verma, Managing Director, Verma Co Limited, added “Customers have always longed for a fuel efficient 125cc motorcycle with 5 gears and I am thankful that Bajaj Auto has attended to the precise needs of the riders and given us such a great product, new CT 125”

The new CT 125 is available for sale at all dealer outlets nationwide and will be showcased across the country with a host of market connect activities.