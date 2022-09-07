Bajaj Auto Launches New CT 125 in Uganda
Africa Travel

Bajaj Auto Launches New CT 125 in Uganda

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Bajaj Auto Ltd. the manufacturer of Africa’s No.1 motorcycle, has today launched the new 125cc motorcycle – CT 125 in association with M/s Nish Auto Ltd. and M/s Verma Co Ltd., the authorised distributor and principal dealer respectively for Bajaj Motorcycles in Uganda.

The launch of the CT 125, positioned, “Champion of Fuel-Efficiency in 125cc” marked the company’s commitment to provide a fuel efficient 125cc motorcycle with the trustworthy performance.

The CT 125 is powered by superior 125cc engine with the power of 5 gears. Bodas can now enjoy an efficient engine which delivers power packed performance.

CT 125 boasts many first-in-class features which include strongest and long-lasting double cradle chassis, advanced oil filter for longer engine life, zero maintenance 6amp VRLA battery, gear indicator and mobile charger.

The motorcycle is backed by unmatched 1year/50,000 km warranty. With all this, CT 125 comes at an attractive price of 4.8 Million UGX.

Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Soumya Das, Vice-President, Bajaj Auto said, “Bajaj has been Africa’s No.1 motorcycle brand trusted by more than 7 million customers.

New CT125 has been exclusively designed for Uganda with key inputs from Ugandan riders. We are very delighted to launch the CT 125 which gives them great fuel efficiency, power of 5 gears and lots of other advance features.”

Mr. Pramod Yadav, Chief Commercial Officer, Nish Auto Limited said, Nish Auto, has established strongest service network of 1106 workshops and 18000+ trained mechanics.

Our durable Boxer 100 has already ensured dominant position in the Ugandan market. We aim to further reinforce our leadership position through The CT 125. This motorcycle is truly made for Ugandan riders and roads.”

Mr. Sanjay Verma, Managing Director, Verma Co Limited, added “Customers have always longed for a fuel efficient 125cc motorcycle with 5 gears and I am thankful that Bajaj Auto has attended to the precise needs of the riders and given us such a great product, new CT 125”

The new CT 125 is available for sale at all dealer outlets nationwide and will be showcased across the country with a host of market connect activities.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Africa Wellness

Hard-to-reach Areas in West Nile-Uganda Receive Ambulances

Godfrey Ivudria

Ambulances will be used for timely access and referral to health facilities for mothers and children who need emergency services KAMPALA – 6 November 2020 – The Ministry of Health has received three ambulances procured with support from United Nations Children’s Fund – UNICEF and financial assistance from the Government of Sweden. The ambulances will be […]

This year’s Economic Report on Africa, a flagship publication of the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) focuses on fiscal policy.
Africa Industry

Tax reform, digitisation key to financing development – report

EABW Editor

MARRAKESH- Africa must digitise its economies, broaden its tax base, prevent further deterioration of fiscal and debt positions, and aim for double-digit growth to achieve the UN 2030 global goals (SDGs), and the AU Agenda 2063 according to the 2019 Economic Report on Africa released today at the Conference of Ministers. This year’s Economic Report on Africa, a flagship […]

Global Coaches bus
Industry Travel

Mbarara-Kampala highway Transport normalises as Global buses return

EABW Editor

Transport fares from Mbrarara to Kampala are normalising as Global Coaches buses come back on the road after temporarily suspending business yesterday. Global Coaches buses operations were suspended after the Transport Licensing Board ordered the company’s drivers to report to the agency and have their driving permits verified. Seizing the moment, other bus companies plying […]