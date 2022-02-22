Bainomugisha Named Google-Leader-to-Watch

UGANDA, February 22, 2022 – Today, Google.org announced Engineer Bainomugisha among the seven “Leaders to Watch” from nonprofits around the world.

Engineer is the head of the Department of Computer Science at Makerere University, leading their pioneering AirQo project.

AirQo uses low-cost sensors and cloud-based AI models to monitor and forecast air quality. Together with his team, the Engineer is working to expand this project from Kampala to 10 cities in five countries across the continent.

Bainomugisha will receive support for professional development and mentorship from senior leaders at Google.

This year’s Leaders to Watch list recognises rising change-makers from recent Google.org grantees who are striving to build a better future for everyone. Many are solving problems with innovative tech, while others are making the technology industry more accessible and inclusive.

All seven leaders will be recognized on the Google Search page on February 22, 2022. Additionally, each leader will receive an unrestricted financial award of $30,000 for personal or professional development and mentorship from senior leaders at Google.

“At a time when health, climate change, equity and economic challenges are coming to a head it’s vital that we support and recognize the people leading the organizations that are tackling these challenges head-on,” says Jacquelline Fuller, President, Google.org. “In our eyes, these leaders represent the next generation of philanthropic innovation.”

“I am honoured to be recognized as one of Google.org’s nonprofit leaders to watch for 2022,” says Engineer.

“This recognition and support come at a pivotal time for AirQo as we scale up our work and make progress on our vision for clean air for all African cities.

It is also a testament to the groundbreaking work that the AirQo team continues to do, not only raising awareness about air pollution and its effects but also ensuring that communities and authorities have access to air quality data to take action to reduce air pollution.’