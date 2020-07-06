Africa Industry

Atlas Petroleum Resumes Development of OML109 in Nigeria

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

OML 109 comprises 14 identified and mapped prospects and leads, and an un-risked resource potential in excess of 500 million barrels of oil equivalent.

Over the weekend, Atlas Petroleum International has resumed work over activities and well interventions on OML 109 in Nigeria in order to enhance production from the Ejulebe marginal field. Awarded to Atlas Petroleum International in 1991, the block entered into production through the development of the Ejubele discovery in September 1998.

OML 109 comprises 14 identified and mapped prospects and leads, and an un-risked resource potential in excess of 500 million barrels of oil equivalent. Its low cost operating environment in shallow water and proximity to existing oil and gas infrastructure such as the Escravos Terminal make it one of the most attractive assets in the Niger Delta, with significant untapped and under-explored hydrocarbons potential.

“The renewed development of OML109 will bring a boost to local content development in Nigeria, and support the industry’s recovery following the Covid-19 crisis. As Nigeria multiplies efforts to build domestic capacity and develop the Nigerian content, we intend to live up to expectations as one of the country’s major indigenous player”, declared Prince Arthur Eze, Executive Chairman or Atlas Oranto. “We expect the ongoing wells interventions on OML 109 to deliver quick wins on the recovery and enhancement of production from the field, and express our thanks to the Department of Petroleum Resources for facilitating all permits,” he concluded.

Atlas Petroleum International and Oranto Petroleum represent one of Africa’s largest Nigerian and privately-held exploration and production group. The companies currently have an extensive footprint across the African continent, holding 22 oil and gas licenses in 12 jurisdictions.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

Zambia's former African Footballer of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya, has been banned for two years by world governing body Fifa.
Africa Industry Leisure

Zambian Legend Kalusha Bwalya banned from football by FIFA

EABW Editor

Zambia’s former African Footballer of the Year, Kalusha Bwalya, has been banned for two years by world governing body Fifa. It follows a Fifa investigation into his links to banned Qatari official Mohammed Bin Hammam. Fifa’s Ethics Committee said Bwalya, a Confederation of African Football (Caf) executive committee member, was banned for two years from […]

A Ugandan movie ‘Kony-Order from Above’ that was last week selected for the 92nd Academy Awards also known as the Oscars is going to premiere in major Ugandan Cinemas for seven consecutive days starting this Friday 20 to 26 September 2019.
Africa Digest Industry Leisure

Nominated Kony movie to feature in major Cinemas

EABW Editor

A Ugandan movie ‘Kony-Order from Above’ that was last week selected for the 92nd Academy Awards also known as the Oscars is going to premiere in major Ugandan Cinemas for seven consecutive days starting this Friday 20 to 26 September 2019. The premiering will take place at Century Cinemax Acacia Mall Kisementi at 5 pm. […]

Abdi Yussuf, 47, lives in a Mogadishu camp for displaced families with his five children.
Africa Industry Wellness

Mogadishu now most crowded city in Africa as Somalis flee to towns

EABW Editor

MOGADISHU – Conflict and natural disasters from 2017 to 2018 have caused massive displacement to cities – says new report from the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre. “Somali families are fleeing to Mogadishu seeking shelter, protection and aid. With nowhere else to go, they crowd into camps that are unhealthy and unsafe. This influx has made […]