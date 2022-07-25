ATEX, Can Mitigate Impact of Rising Commodity Prices in Africa
Africa Agribusiness

ATEX, Can Mitigate Impact of Rising Commodity Prices in Africa

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Addis Ababa, 21 July 2022 (ECA) – As part of its regular Price Watch Dialogue series, the African Centre for Statistics (ACS) at the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) hosted, on 21 July, a policy dialogue on the impact of the Ukraine-Russia conflict on commodity and food prices in Africa.

In his welcoming remarks, Oliver Chinganya, ACS Director,  stated “Africa, in the last two years, has been hit by exogenous shocks that undermine its dreams of prosperity.

Interest rate hikes, increased borrowing costs, weakened currencies and tightening global financing conditions have had dire implications on the fiscal space of low and middle-income countries.”

Rising consumer prices, particularly rising food prices, are increasing inflationary pressures. Critical items like oils, fats and vegetables are up near 10% in Morocco, whilst the price of staple foods like cooking oil and wheat have risen by almost 50% in Kenya.

Thus, to cope with market turbulence, nations have sought to pass on costs to consumers and seek external help. Increased food costs put vulnerable populations at increased risk of food insecurity.

The ECA estimates the food crisis could further reduce Africa’s fiscal space by 7% of GDP on average.

The double-shock driven by the Ukraine-Russia crisis, and global conditions threatens to unleash a third debt crisis in Africa.

Rising interest rates and tighter financial conditions limit government fiscal space while additional spending is needed.

Consequently, ECA is supporting Member States to reduce the severity of the food crisis through the Africa Trade Exchange Platform (ATEX). The ATEX is a pool procurement marketplace, which has the potential to strengthen Africa’s economic resilience.

“The platform can mitigate the supply shocks by pooling and aggregation Africa’s demand and supply to enable the negotiation of competitive prices and facilitate the delivery of essential commodities at affordable prices while boosting regional trade,” explained ECA economist, Wafa Aidi.

The webinar discussed further solutions to counter a third debt crisis in Africa, including the need for African countries to prioritize the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area, support agriculture production and improve the resilience of agricultural systems.

To address the tightening fiscal space, there’s need for immediate debt-service relief and waiving of surcharges, especially for countries with large borrowings.

Another recommendation was on the need to refashion the SDR quota by increasing the share allocated to developing countries and triggering an automatic release of adequate SDRs during crisis; and extend the DSSI through December 2023 with interest payments deferred.

Minister of Finance and Economic Planning of Rwanda, Uzziel Ndagijimana added to the discussion by suggesting the longer-term responses that are also required, “Covid-19 and the Ukraine-Russia conflict found us unprepared.

It is time for Africa to embark on structural transformations – to develop and invest in its infrastructure, agricultural production, human capital and regional trade.”

The next session of the webinar policy dialogue organized by the ECA will take place in three months’ time.

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

Related Articles

TradeMark East Africa, COMESA open a new chapter of cooperation
Africa Industry

TradeMark East Africa, COMESA open a new chapter of cooperation

EABW Editor

TradeMark East Africa (TMEA) and the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) have opened a new chapter of cooperation on regional integration programmes following a high-level meeting between the parties in Lusaka. The TMEA team, led by its Board Chairman Erastus Mwencha, who is also former COMESA Secretary-General and immediate Deputy Chair of […]

Somaliland Ambassador to Kenya Omar bashe Awil with Ireland Ambassador to Kenya Lisa Doherty when the two met in nairobi on Wednesday.
Africa EAC Industry

Somaliland and Ireland explore trade linkages

EABW Editor

Somaliland and The Republic of Ireland are looking at ways of deepening their trade linkages between the two nations. Somaliland ambassador to Kenya Omar Bashe Awil and the Irish envoy to Kenya Lisa Doherty met in Nairobi where they also discussed exchange of good practices in agriculture and maritime economy. The meeting also focused on […]

The African Development Bank will double its climate finance commitments for the period 2020-2025, the Bank’s President announced at the One Planet Summit that was held in Nairobi yesterday.
Africa Industry

African Development Bank pledges US$ 25 billion to climate finance

EABW Editor

The African Development Bank will double its climate finance commitments for the period 2020-2025, the Bank’s President announced at the One Planet Summit that was held in Nairobi yesterday. Akinwumi A. Adesina said that the Bank would commit at least US$25 billion towards climate finance. Speaking at a plenary in the presence of Heads of […]