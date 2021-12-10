Arsenal Back to Being a Banter Club

This week in football Arsenal suffered a defeat to an out of form Everton after they were defeated 2-0. Richarlison the Brazilian Everton forward was on form as he bagged himself a hattrick, but only one goal was allowed due to him forgetting that the offside rule exists.

But Arsenal feel like they were hard done after a very unorthodox challenge from Everton defender Ben Godfrey, they felt that he should’ve gotten a red card, although the referee let it go.

Onto the champions league and there was drama in group B between Porto and Atletico Madrid as the game ended up being a bare-knuckle fistfight.

Three players got red cards in this game, however, Atletico Madrid managed to steal the victory after three goals on the break they won 3-1 at Porto’s expense.

Over to the other side of group B and Liverpool made its 18 points over at AC Milan with a 2-1 victory making them the first English club to have gone through the group stage without being beaten.

In group A, Manchester city lost their final group stage match with RB Leipzig in a 2-1 defeat at the Red Bull Arena. Kyle Walker a Manchester City was sent off because of a simply brainless challenge in the last ten minutes.

Meanwhile in France PSG took a convincing 4-1 victory against Club Brugge. It was the main 2 men for PSG as Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe shared 4 goals between themselves. Lionel Messi matched Pele’s all-time record with 757 goals scored in official matches.

Back in the Premier League and West Ham beat Chelsea 3-2 at the London Stadium to make them go up in the premier league table in champions league positions. West Ham has had a fantastic season as they have managed to beat Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea in the last three months alone.

Liverpool managed to snatch a 1-0 victory at Wolves with a late winner from the substitute Divock Origi. He is officially the most clutch player for Liverpool as he has bagged some of Liverpool’s most important goals over the last 3 years.

Manchester United beat Crystal Palace 1-0 after a beautiful Goal from Fred to mark Ralf Ragnicks first victory at the club. Fred has more goals and assists than spurs striker Harry Kane this season.

Manchester City is now in the top spot as they beat Watford 3-1, the Portugues Messi Barnardo Silva managed to bag himself a brace and get himself a man of the match after another world-class performance from him.

Leeds United managed to score a last-minute equalizer against Brantford to make the game 2-2. The scenes were amazing as Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier run the full length of the pitch to celebrate with his teammates.

Over in Germany and the big game between Bayern Munich and Borussia Dortmund was a goal fest as Bayern Munich came on top to beat Dortmund 3-2.

There was some controversy in the game with the refereeing decisions as Dortmund felt like decisions were not going their way.

Dortmund midfielder Jude Bellingham called out the referee on match-fixing during his after-match interview, he was then later fined by the German footballing association for misbehavior and bad conduct.

That was football this week and come next week for more football articles on Friday at EABW News.