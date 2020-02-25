Anne Juuko appointed new Stanbic Bank Uganda Chief Executive

Stanbic Bank Board of Directors has appointed Anne Juuko as Stanbic Bank Uganda’s new Chief Executive effective 1st March 2020.

Anne Juuko who holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Makerere University and a master’s degree in Strategic Planning from the Herriot Watt Business School in Edinburgh, Scotland, brings on board a wealth of experience in the financial industry with regionally and global expertise in banking for 20 years.

She has been a part of the Standard Bank Group for over 8 years having joined as Head of Global Markets for Stanbic Bank Uganda and was later appointed Head of Corporate and Investment Banking at Standard Bank, Namibia.

Juuko started her banking career in 2001, worked in various roles before being appointed as Vice President, Head Fixed Income, Currencies and Commodities at Citibank Uganda Limited and was later seconded to Citibank Kenya as Vice President, Customer Sales and Derivatives Marketing. She later joined Stanbic Bank Uganda in 2012.

Throughout her career, Anne has exhibited exemplary performance, winning the highly coveted accolades such as the Primary Dealer of the Year award for 6 consecutive years.

She has also demonstrated exceptional leadership and stellar performance that will see her set to achieve Stanbic Bank Uganda’s strategy and vision.

In the same midst, the Board of Directors has also announced the appointment of Patrick Mweheire, who has been the Chief executive, the new Regional Chief Executive Standard Bank Group.

His appointment also takes effect on 1st March 2020.

In his new regional position, Mweheire will be responsible for Standard Bank Group’s growth strategy in East Africa which comprises of Kenya, Uganda, Tanzania, South Sudan and Ethiopia.