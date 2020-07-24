American Govt gives Uganda Journalists Masks

The U.S Mission in Uganda through Smart Girls Uganda and I-Profile has distributed over 1000 masks to Ugandan journalists through their regional representatives to protect and keep them safe from COVID-19 at the American Centre in Kabalagala-Kampala.
The U.S Mission in Uganda through Smart Girls Uganda and I-Profile has distributed over 1000 masks to Ugandan journalists through their regional representatives to protect and keep them safe from COVID-19 at the American Centre in Kabalagala-Kampala.

In response to COVID 19, the United States Mission in Uganda is supporting the initiative dubbed masks for all driven by Smart Girls Uganda, a young women empowerment and mentorship organisation together with I-Profile Foundation, who promote integration and conflict skills with emphasis on leadership and financial literacy for Youth and Refugees.

The Young Women also beneficiaries of the two organisations, formerly sex workers and survivors of Gender-Based Violence are the hands behind the Mask making, and they have earned a decent living during the challenging times of the COVID 19 pandemic.

Christopher Krafft, Ag. Deputy Chief of Mission American Embassy said, “The US Mission is in support of initiatives which provide opportunities for economic growth such as Smart Girls Uganda and I-Profile to Women. I express my gratitude to them for joining efforts towards supporting the Media in Uganda and protecting them from Covid-19.”

“We have given 200 masks to each of the six regions to help journalists protect themselves from the Coronavirus. We pledge to continue supporting the Ugandan media“, stated Phil Dimon, the U.S Mission spokesperson.

Smart Girls Uganda recently donated 10,000 masks to the Women market vendors in Kampala district and young people in slums.

The Media in Uganda is also a priority community which will benefit from the Organisation’s generosity in a phased approach which has started with the regional (West, North and East) and finally with the Central.

Jamila Mayanja, Founder of Smart Girls Uganda said, “The Journalists role of collecting and reporting of news during this period of the COVID-19 pandemic is challenging because they interface with various communities and people, which exposes them to the risk of catching the virus.

“It is for this reason we have decided to give them masks. In a phased approach we have started with the upcountry/regional media and will hand over more masks to the Central region before the end of the year,” said Aisha Ali Founder of I-Profile before adding, we believe that this step is one in the right direction to the process of ending the lockdown in Uganda.

