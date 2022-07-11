Amber Group June Recap 2022

Corporate News

Received the Sustainability Award for the most sustainable company in the digital currency category by World Finance.

Acquired Celera Markets Limited, a fully licensed financial group by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) of Hong Kong, and secured five types of SFC licenses – Type 1, 2, 4, 5 and 9.

Ranked among the top 5, recording a >90 score in the financial services category of the risk-scoring metric by Risktrail, the crypto-focused AML platform of blockchain analytics firm Hoptrail.

Product Development and Partnerships

Rolled out the NFT function on WhaleFin, enabling users to securely deposit, withdraw, and display their NFTs on one platform.

Secured comprehensive insurance coverage for our wallet infrastructure from A-rated insurance provider Arch Syndicate 2012 of Lloyd’s of London and insurtech firm OneDegree, which is supported by a multi-year reinsurance partnership with Munich Re.

In the News

Cointelegraph Magazine: 6 Questions for Annabelle Huang of Amber Group.

Finance Feeds: Amber Group Acquires Celera Markets to Mix TradFi with Digital Assets in Hong Kong.

Cryptonary: Amber Group Receives Green Signal from Hong Kong Authorities.

Yahoo Finance: Amber Group Now Licensed to Operate in Hong Kong with Acquisition of Celera Markets Limited.

The Fintech Buzz: Amber Group Now Insures Digital Assets Held on Behalf of Clients to Ensure Additional Layers of Protection.

Reinsurance News: Munich Re Backs Amber Group Digital Asset Cover by Arch & OneDegree.

Markets Media Group: Dancing Towards the Convergence of Traditional and Digital Asset Finance.

Law.com: Ant Group’s Benjamin Bai Pivots to Crypto: It’s Now or Never.

YouTube: Globe Interview – Amber Group, Sophia Shluger.

YouTube: Ripe for Disruption: A Decentralised Future for Finance.

Medium: Bridges: Designs, Trade-offs, and Opportunities.

Events and Media Appearances

Sponsored Singapore Blockchain Fest 2022 and Managing Partner Annabelle Huang shared her thoughts on how to realize Web 3.0 economy in a fireside chat.

Managing Partner Annabelle Huang joined J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s panel discussion on the outlook of digital assets.

Managing Partner Annabelle Huang joined a panel discussion on ways to enhance risk-adjusted returns at Macquarie Internet and Digital Assets Conference.

Managing Partner Annabelle Huang joined a panel of experts to discuss current markets and key lessons learned at Bloomberg APAC Blockchain Forum 2022.

Managing Partner Annabelle Huang was featured as one of the five “Inspiring Female Thought Leaders” at Mercedes-Benz AG Blockchain Day 2022.

Europe Managing Director Sophia Shluger joined a panel discussion on technological advancements at Europe Family Office Investment Summit.

Europe Managing Director Sophia Shluger joined the AI Waves webinar on what Web 3.0 is and why it matters for business.

Europe Managing Director Sophia Shluger joined a panel discussion on the wider institutional adoption of digital assets at World Family Office Forum.

Europe Managing Director Francesco Adiliberti joined a panel discussion on the future of finance at IR Global Conference.

Europe Managing Director Francesco Adiliberti joined a panel discussion on why a treasurer should be interested in crypto at Swiss Treasurer Forum.

Portugal Country Lead David Duarte joined a panel discussion on the future of Web 3.0 and internet transformation at Dublin Tech Summit.

Head of Blockchain Security Dr. Chia-Chih Wu gave a guest lecture on blockchain data analysis for the Institute of Data Science and Engineering at National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University.

Asia-Pacific AML Head Gina Pho joined Crypto Expo Asia 2022 to share how Amber Group has partnered with Onfido to build a world-class on-boarding experience.