Amber Group April Recap 2022
Amber Group April Recap 2022

Amber Group Invests in The First Fractionalized NFT on Tier 1 Exchange and Other Q1, 2022 Updates

Leading crypto assets platform, Amber Group, has been hard at work in Q1 2022 with recent updates showing the scale of adoption, investment, and participation within the digital and crypto asset space from the company.

One of Amber Group’s latest investments has been in the NFT space. The Doge NFT, the world’s famous meme fractionalized into DOG to entertainment, PleasrDAO, and Amber Group are working on The Doge NFT (DOG) as it launched on Huobi, the world’s 5th largest crypto exchange, according to CoinGecko.

By enabling the fractionalizing of NFTs, Amber Group is looking to make NFTs more accessible to fans, collectors, and potential community members who often lack the capital to participate in the NFT marketplace.
In addition to the above, Amber Group has also spearheaded and participated in the following initiatives, so far, in 2022:

Approved as a member of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA)
Amber Group’s Managing Partner, Annabelle Huang, named on Mckinsey’s annual Top Women Innovators list.

  • Participant at the Fintech Association of Hong Kong discussion on ‘Institutional Adoption of Cryptos’

  • Participant at the CitiGroup 9th digital Money Symposium panel discussion
    Sponsored the Paris Blockchain Week Summit 2022
    Participant at The Hong Kong Securities and Investment Institute’s webinar series
    Participant at the WILD3 Conference panel discussion

  • Participant at the Nordic Blockchain Association and Copenhagen Fintech Lab Panel
    Sponsored and participated in the Bitcoin 2022 in Miami by Bitcoin Magazine

  • Sponsored and participated in the 2022 Future Commerce in Taipei and Taiwan
