Aleph Hospitality signs first hotel in Rwanda

DUBAI, UAE, 4 March 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leading independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has signed a management agreement to operate Accor’s luxury five-star MGallery hotel, as well as all facilities at the new Century Park Hotel and Residences development in Rwanda’s capital Kigali.

A signing ceremony took place in Kigali yesterday between Aleph Hospitality respectively, the international hospitality group Accor, and Century Park Hotel and Residences Ltd, the developers of the project.

Located in the pristine and calm hills of Nyarutarama, Kigali’s most esteemed neighbourhood, Century Park Hotel and Residences is an all-in-one mixed-use residential and leisure park. The unique lifestyle destination offers luxury villas, two- and three-bedroom apartments, four- and five-bedroom duplexes and penthouses as well as three restaurants and bars. In addition, the development features the luxurious MGallery Hotel, the first for the brand in Rwanda, featuring beautifully appointed guest rooms and suites, leisure facilities including an outdoor pool as well as conferences and meeting rooms. Century Park Hotel and Residences is ideally situated just 5 minutes from Kigali Convention Centre, 15 minutes from Kigali International Airport and 20 minutes from the capital’s central business district.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “We are very excited to be part of this incredible new mixed-use development in Kigali, which marks our first entry into Rwanda. We are delighted to be entrusted with the operations of the first MGallery hotel in Rwanda, our first Accor branded property, alongside the management of the facilities and restaurants at Century Park Hotel and Residences, including Billy’s Bistro and Bar, which was voted ‘Best Restaurant of the Year’ in 2021 by the Consumers Choice

Awards. We look forward to building on the success of the incredible food and beverage offerings of Century Park to make it the leading dining, lifestyle and nightlife destination in Kigali.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

About Aleph HospitalityBorn and based in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is a dynamic hotel management company, working for owners to maximise the value of their assets in the Middle East and Africa. The regional specialist’s customised, results-driven alternative to traditional hotel management models includes third party and white label operations. Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners and facilitates franchising partnerships with leading global brands. With in-depth market knowledge, several decades’ experience working with the world’s largest hotel companies, and a company culture based on trust, responsiveness and flexibility, Aleph Hospitality delivers superior results for hotel owners, an exceptional hospitality experience for its guests and a professional environment for its workforce. Aleph has 10 operating hotels in its portfolio and has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026. To find out more, visit alephhospitality.com.

