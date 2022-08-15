Aleph Hospitality Enters The Democratic Republic Of The Congo 

The Kertel Suites in Kinshasa marks the company’s first entry into the Democratic Republic of the Congo

DUBAI, UAE, 15 August 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- Leading Dubai-based independent hotel management company, Aleph Hospitality, has signed a management contract with Congo-based Sokerico Group to operate Kertel Suites in Kinshasa. The boutique property, which is currently under development, is set to open in Q1 2023, and on opening the hotel will set a new benchmark for the hospitality sector in Kinshasa with its all-suites accommodations and state of the art food and beverage offerings. Aleph Hospitality’s portfolio now covers 12 properties across eight countries on the African continent.

Located in the capital Kinshasa, in the heart of Gombe, a flourishing business centre and embassies area, Kertel Suites offers brand-new, contemporary accommodation. The hotel is conveniently located a 20-minute drive from the N’Dolo Airport. Popular tourist destinations in the vicinity include Picasso Beach, Central Station Square and the Jardin Zoologique.

The premium hotel is positioned as approachable luxury with an elegant, classic design for a corporate lifestyle. Leisure facilities include an upscale rooftop resto-bar and a French bakery-bistro, a roof swimming pool, fully equipped gym and spa as well as three banquet halls.

Bani Haddad, Founder and Managing Director of Aleph Hospitality said: “We are thrilled to have been entrusted with the management of Kertel Suites in Kinshasa and we are excited to be operating our first property in Africa’s largest city. It’s an interesting time to secure a presence in the heart of Africa, as The Democratic Republic of the Congo is currently investing in the hospitality sector, restoring historical sites and strengthening sustainability within their ecosystem. The development is quite unique in its location, and we look forward to bringing next-level hospitality experiences to the heart of Gombe.”

Ritesh Hemnani and Kenny Rawtani, owners of Sokerico Group and developer of the project said: “The opening of Kertel Suites in Kinshasa will create vast job opportunities for Congolese residents to become part of Aleph’s rapidly growing hospitality group. Our plan is to help accelerate an increase in tourism in the country and position Kinshasa as a destination with superb hospitality services.”

Aleph Hospitality, which has targeted 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026, manages hotels directly for owners, either on a franchise basis for branded properties or as a white label operator for independently branded hotels.

About Aleph Hospitality

Born and based in Dubai, Aleph Hospitality is a dynamic hotel management company, working for owners to maximise the value of their assets in the Middle East and Africa. The regional specialist’s customised, results-driven alternative to traditional hotel management models includes third party and white label operations.

Aleph Hospitality manages hotels directly for owners and facilitates franchising partnerships with leading global brands. With in-depth market knowledge, several decades’ experience working with the world’s largest hotel companies, and a company culture based on trust, responsiveness and flexibility, Aleph Hospitality delivers superior results for hotel owners, an exceptional hospitality experience for its guests and a professional environment for its workforce. Aleph has 12 operating hotels in its portfolio and has earmarked a pipeline of 50 hotels in the Middle East and Africa by 2026.

