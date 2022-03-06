Airtel Uganda Named Fastest Mobile Network-Spain.
Africa Industry

Airtel Uganda Named Fastest Mobile Network-Spain.

Godfrey IvudriaComment(0)

Barcelona – March 4, 2022, Airtel Uganda, The Smartphone Network with the widest 4G network, has been awarded as Uganda’s fastest mobile network at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, Spain. The speed tests were carried out in Uganda in the months of October – December 2021.

The performance improves Uganda’s global ranking by 5 points to 111th position. This coveted position was revealed during the congress by Ookla, the global independent leader in mobile and broadband network intelligence, testing applications and related technologies, on March 2nd, 2022.

“We are delighted to have received this vote of confidence from independent monitors like Ookla. It demonstrates that the investments we are making in our countrywide 4G network is delivering better experiences for our customers and the public.

We remain committed to the continued rollout of an even more responsive, speedy network that carries affordable solutions in e-commerce, voice, and data that will continue to transform the lives of Ugandans,” said Airtel Uganda’s managing director Mr. manoj murali, while receiving the award on behalf of Airtel Uganda.

While congratulating Airtel Uganda for the exceptional performance, Doug Suttles, CEO at Ookla said, “Speedtest Awards, presented by Ookla, are reserved for an elite delegation of network operators that have delivered exceptional internet performance and coverage within a market.

It is our pleasure to present Airtel with the award for Fastest Mobile Network in Uganda. This recognition is a testament to their exceptional performance in Q3-Q4 2021 based on Ookla’s rigorous analysis of consumer-initiated tests taken with Speedtest.”

Godfrey Ivudria
http://www.busiweek.com

