Airtel Uganda, Microsoft Cloud Partner to Improve Productivity

Kampala 23rd August 2022: In partnership with Airtel Uganda, Microsoft and MC3 will provide Microsoft Office 365 services to enable business customers to access Microsoft Cloud Services that help to improve Business operations while maintaining good security of Business data and information.

Microsoft 365 is a cloud-based productivity tool designed to help individuals or organizations pursue meet their online productivity goals while maintaining the required security. The Businesses can concentrate on the delivery of their core business, while Airtel Uganda and Microsoft will take away the worry for online collaboration, security, and productivity of the teams.

More than just apps like Microsoft Word, Excel, and PowerPoint, Microsoft 365 brings together best-in-class productivity apps with powerful cloud services, device management, and advanced security in one connected experience.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Allan Ssemakula, The Enterprise Business Director at Airtel Uganda revealed, “We are pleased to collaborate with Microsoft and MC3 to provide Microsoft cloud services that will be powered by Airtel Uganda’s high speed 4G internet services that cover the whole of Uganda. This means that business customers will have access to Microsoft Cloud Services on the go. We are enabling better productivity for Businesses in Uganda”

He added, “This collaboration will be instrumental in driving the penetration of Microsoft’s productivity solutions in the Ugandan market, an addition to its global presence in other markets like Zambia, Congo Brazzaville as it expands to more Airtel operators.”

With Microsoft Cloud Services customers users will be able to.

Use professional email and calendaring to reach customers and co-workers.

Store, access, and share files from anywhere with 1 Terabyte of online storage per user.

Keep their teams on the same page with group chat, online meetings, and calling in Microsoft Teams, the hub for teamwork.

Help protect their employees, personal data, and their customer information with advanced security and device management.

“Our partnership with Airtel Uganda is intended to give the end user the best experience while using Microsoft services, and Airtel’s 4G connectivity creates the desired platform that aids improved communication, plus information security for both business and personal use,” mentioned Mr. Patrick Okello the Regional Sales Manager at MC3, the Accredited Microsoft Cloud partner.

Okello further said, “Microsoft 365 encompasses subscription plans that allow the use of the Microsoft Office software suite over the life of the subscription, as well as cloud-based software-as-a-service products for business environments, such as hosted Exchange Server (business email, calendar, and contacts), Skype for Business Server/Teams (Meetings, calling & Video Conferencing) and SharePoint (Intranet, Document Management & Teams Collaboration) among others. The suite of plans available to the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) customers include; Exchange Online, Apps for Business, Business Basic, Business Standard, and Business Premium.”

“We applaud the Microsoft Team for constantly innovating and introducing new business ICT solutions that allow enhanced productivity of our customers while driving the growth of different industries that rely on Microsoft services,” Ssemakula concluded.